SoftBank Corp. and Fujitsu Strengthen Partnership for Realization of AI-RAN Commercialization

TOKYO and KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- SoftBank Corp. and Fujitsu Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on October 25, 2024, to strengthen their partnership toward realizing the commercialization of AI-RAN, a new architecture that integrates AI and RAN (Radio Access Network), targeted for 2026 and beyond. In accordance with this agreement, the two companies will commence joint research and development of software to maximize RAN performance and enhance communication quality through AI on the "AI-RAN", and in addition, will establish a verification lab at Fujitsu's site in Dallas, Texas, USA.

SoftBank and Fujitsu are already collaborating on an outdoor proof-of-concept for AI-RAN conducted by SoftBank starting in October 2024. Fujitsu is providing vRAN software and Radio Units for this proof-of-concept, which support Layer 1 software developed based on the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform that runs on the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, and the companies have confirmed their ability to manage high-quality simultaneous communication for up to 20 cells per server.

To accelerate the realization of AI-RAN commercialization, the companies will jointly commence the following initiatives:

Establish a Verification Lab to Accelerate AI-RAN Commercialization

A verification lab will be jointly established in Dallas, Texas , USA, where Fujitsu is located. The lab will serve as a site for validating hardware, software, and applications that constitute AI-RAN, as well as a venue for new business creation. With this lab, the companies will not only conduct technical verification but also promote the understanding and ecosystem of AI-RAN, aiming to advance the practical application of AI-RAN in the global market.



Research and Development of vRAN Software to Promote "AI for RAN"

Joint research and development will be carried out to develop software that leverages AI to maximize RAN performance. Utilizing the insights gained from the outdoor proof-of-concept, efforts will focus on applying AI to enhance communication performance in real-world environments, to advance the commercialization of AI-RAN.

The companies aim not only to significantly improve investment efficiency on mobile infrastructure by enhancing and refining RAN features and performance through AI, but also drive new services and bring about various innovations in society and industry by improving communication quality for users even during times of mobility and congestion, and enable real-time response and analysis.

Contact person: Yuka Hatagaki, Email Address: [email protected]