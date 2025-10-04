Fujitsu expands strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver full-stack AI infrastructure

Collaboration to deliver integrated AI agents and high-performance infrastructure to accelerate AI adoption and drive industrial transformation

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fujitsu today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to create full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents. The initiative aims to bolster enterprises' competitive edge through AI, while preserving their autonomy in AI utilization.

The collaboration will focus on co-developing and delivering an AI agent platform tailored for industry-specific AI agents in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and robotics, along with an AI computing infrastructure that seamlessly integrates the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU series and NVIDIA GPUs via NVIDIA NVLink Fusion. The combined AI agent platform and computing infrastructure will accelerate the AI industrial revolution with AI agents that continuously learn and improve. This will enable cross-industry, self-evolving, full-stack AI infrastructure, overcoming the limitations of general purpose computing systems.

Through this initiative, Fujitsu aims to transform industries starting in Japan, fostering widespread AI adoption that expands globally, thereby enhancing competitiveness across all sectors and contributing to a sustainable society.

Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO of Fujitsu, comments:

"Fujitsu's strategic collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI-driven business transformation in enterprise and government sectors. By combining the cutting-edge technologies of both companies, we will develop and provide full-stack AI infrastructure, starting with sectors such as manufacturing where Japan is a global leader. To further support the expanding needs of AI infrastructure, Fujitsu and NVIDIA will expand this partnership in the areas of high-performance computing and quantum."

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA, comments:

"The AI industrial revolution has begun, and we must build the infrastructure to power it -- in Japan and across the globe. Fujitsu is a true pioneer in computing and Japan's trusted leader in supercomputing, quantum research, and enterprise systems. Together, NVIDIA and Fujitsu are connecting and extending our ecosystems to forge a powerful partnership for the era of AI."

Vision for a full-stack AI infrastructure

Working with NVIDIA, Fujitsu aims to realize a human-AI co-creation cycle and continuous system evolution by integrating high-speed AI computing with human judgment and creativity. Specifically, it will accelerate manufacturing using digital twins, leverage physical AI, including robotics for operational automation to address labor shortages, and stimulate human innovation. The resulting cross-industry, full-stack AI infrastructure will deploy advanced AI to achieve transformative automation and intelligence previously unattainable.

