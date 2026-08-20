Sodastream Shows Quebecers a Simpler Way to Enjoy Sparkling Drinks at Home

New "Tip the Balance. Drink Better." installation lands in Montreal August 20-22, spotlighting a

convenient, money-saving way to replace single-use plastic bottles.

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- A typical Quebec family consumes and discards between 800 and 1,200 single-use beverage containers a year*. As Quebecers adapt to the province's expanded container return program, Sodastream is inviting consumers to experience another way to enjoy sparkling drinks.

“Tip the Balance. Drink Better.” Installation in Montreal, QC

From August 20 to 22, the brand will bring its new "Tip the Balance. Drink Better." installation to Montreal's Village au Pied-du-Courant, highlighting how making sparkling drinks at home can help simplify daily routines by reducing the number of containers consumers need to purchase, carry, store and return.

At the heart of the installation is a giant scale featuring a single Sodastream sparkling drink maker balanced against a six-foot pyramid of colorful cans, creating a striking visual representation of the choices consumers make every day.

The message is visual and immediate: balance better habits with convenience. Sodastream helps households bring home fewer containers while enjoying the drinks they love, made their way. A simple way to Drink Better.

For households, that shift can also mean real savings. Making carbonated drinks at home with Sodastream can save consumers more than 50 per cent compared with ready-to-drink carbonated drinks in cans and bottles, or more than $125 a year.** Each CO2 cylinder can make up to 60 liters of sparkling drinks, depending on carbonation level and type of machine. Over five years, one Sodastream can replace over 1,000 single-use plastic bottles.***

Sodastream's Home Exchange service through sodastream.ca adds another layer of convenience, with CO2 cylinders delivered and collected at consumers' doorsteps, making it simple to return, refill and keep the routine going.

"Tip the Balance is about showing how better habits can fit naturally into everyday life," said Ryan Denys, General Manager, Sodastream Canada. "With Sodastream, it's easy to create the drinks you love at home. From sparkling drink makers and reusable bottles to flavours and CO₂ cylinders, everything works together to give consumers more choice and convenience, so they can enjoy their favorite sparkling drink, just the way you like it."

Visitors to the installation can explore it up close, scan the on-site QR code, and guess the number of cans in the pyramid for a chance to win a stainless steel Sodastream bottle.

The installation was developed by creative agency Cossette in partnership with Sodastream and public relations agency PRAXIS PR & DDMG.

About the Tip the Balance. Drink Better Installation:

Where: Village au Pied-du-Courant, Montreal

When: August 20–22, 2026, 17:00PM – 23:00PM.

Address: 2380 Notre-Dame St. East, Montreal, Quebec H2K 3V9

Notes: ticketed access after 7 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

For Social Sharing: #TipTheBalance | #DrinkBetter

About Sodastream

Sodastream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is a leading global sparkling water maker brand. Sodastream empowers consumers to create perfect, personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet, Sodastream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about Sodastream, visit sodastream.ca and follow Sodastream on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

*Based on the calculation as follows: The average household consumes 21 beverage containers of 2 L or less per week. (21/week × 52 = ~1,092 beverage containers per household per year) so the claim states 800 to 1,200 (an estimate to cover the average household) based on the calculation above. **Based on 5-year average Canadian household carbonated soft drink costs and consumption (Global Data, 2025), and average Sodastream usage, including CO₂ cylinders and flavours. Actual savings may vary. ***Estimate based on the average use of a SodaStream ecosystem over a five-year period.

SOURCE SodaStream Canada

For More Information: Sébastien Voyer: DDMG Communications: [email protected], 514-947-2518; Srijoni Sarkar: PRAXIS PR: [email protected]. 647-673-1578