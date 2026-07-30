Sobeys Inc. surpasses food loss and waste reduction target

Empire Company Limited's 2026 Sustainable Business Report highlights progress across climate action, community investment, and other sustainability priorities.

STELLARTON, NS, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Empire Company Limited ('Empire') (TSX: EMP.A) announced today that it has surpassed its commitment to reduce food loss and waste by 50 per cent, achieving a 50.3 per cent reduction compared with its 2016 baseline. The company achieved the milestone five years ahead of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 target to halve global food waste.

Empire Company Limited & Sobeys Inc. 2026 Sustainable Business Report

The 50.3 per cent reduction includes 40.6 million pounds of food donated across Canada in fiscal 2026, 5.2 million pounds diverted through FoodHero and support for more than 2,600 local charities through Sobeys' food donation network. The company also became the first retailer in Second Harvest's history to donate more than 100 million meals through the organization's food rescue network and was recognized as Second Harvest's Top Food Donor for the fourth consecutive year. In Québec, Sobeys received the 360° Donor Award from Food Banks of Québec in recognition of its outstanding contributions to food donations, service and community impact. Over the past six years, we have remained focused on keeping surplus food in the food system and out of landfill. One example is FoodHero, now available in more than 850 stores across Canada, where customers purchased 2.3 million kilograms of food in fiscal 2026.

"Reducing food waste takes commitment, and reaching this milestone reflects the collective efforts of teammates across our stores, Voilà customer fulfillment centres and retail support centres, together with suppliers and community partners, who work every day to recover more surplus food and keep it in the food system. As one of Canada's largest retailers, we see this as both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead by example," said Joshua Goodman, Head of Sustainability, Sobeys Inc.

Beyond food loss and waste, other fiscal 2026 results in Empire's Sustainable Business Report include:

The company reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 35.4 per cent compared with its 2019 baseline.

90% of Sobeys fresh, frozen and canned fish and seafood assortment (by weight) met the criteria within our Sustainable Fish & Seafood Sourcing Guidelines, and 90.4% of palm oil used in Our Brands, Farm Boy and Longo's private-label products was certified sustainable.

Empire and its customers raised and donated $29 million to support healthy bodies and minds in local communities.

Women represented 38% of senior leadership positions at the company, and we advanced to Phase 3 certification under the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR).

The company carried more than 13,000 products from local suppliers and producers and supported 514 women entrepreneurs across Canada.

The 2026 Sustainable Business Report is available at sobeyssbreport.com

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $32 billion in annual sales and $17 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people.

Additional financial information relating to Empire, including the Company's Annual Information Form, can be found on the Company's website at www.empireco.ca or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Sobeys Inc.

For further information: Sarah Dawson, Manager, Corporate Affairs, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]