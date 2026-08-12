SNOWLINE COMPLETES C$172.6 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES INCLUDING FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

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VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" public offering of 11,902,500 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$14.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$172,586,250, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option (the "Offering"). Existing shareholder B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) participated in the Offering to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company.

"The opportunity in front of us at Snowline is immense," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "We are encouraged by and grateful for the strong investor support in the current financing, with participation from new and existing shareholders, including B2Gold Corp. Our strengthened treasury provides stability against a volatile market backdrop, allowing us to strategically prioritize exploration and development activities, de-risking our path forward and providing means to advance our flagship Valley gold deposit at an accelerated rate. The scale of the raise is informed by our projected costs through engineering and permitting to a potential construction decision."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the Company's projects in the Yukon Territory, and for general corporate purposes, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined below).

The Offering was led by BMO Capital Markets ("BMO"), as sole bookrunner, and CIBC World Markets Inc., as co-lead underwriters (together with BMO, the "Lead Underwriters"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Canaccord Genuity Corp., ATB Capital Markets Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Agentis Capital Markets and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 4.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, other than on gross proceeds from certain subscribers on a president's list for which the Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 2.0% of such gross proceeds.

The Offering was completed by way of a prospectus supplement dated August 7, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 7, 2025 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Québec), and Common Shares were also sold by way of private placement in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The securities referred to in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory gold exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Valley gold deposit on its flagship Rogue Project, while unlocking district upside on its 360,000 ha (3,600 km2) mineral tenure in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley is a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system hosting an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured & Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes)(1) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)(2), with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Valley suggest the potential to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are detailed in the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," amended and restated as of August 27, 2025 with an effective date of March 1, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

(1) Comprising 3.15 million ounces at 1.41 g/t Au in Measured and 4.79 million ounces at 1.11 g/t Au in Indicated. (2) Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration for Snowline, as Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Offering, the mineral resource estimates, advancement of the Valley deposit, continued exploration, including the ability to strategically prioritize exploration and development activities, and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE Snowline Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact: Snowline Gold Corp., +1 778 650 5485, [email protected]