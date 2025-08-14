SNOWLINE ANNOUNCES $80 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 8,888,900 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $9.00 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $80,000,100 (the "Offering").

In addition, the Company will grant the Underwriters an option to acquire up to an additional 1,333,300 Common Shares (the "Over-Allotment Option") at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $11,999,700, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline, comments: "This targeted raise gives us multiple years of runway to efficiently and responsibly advance the Valley gold deposit on our Rogue Project, while continuing with our regional exploration efforts as we look to unlock a promising new Canadian minerals district. With a strong treasury behind us, we can focus on what matters and work to deliver shareholder value."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering (and any proceeds received from the Over-Allotment Option) to advance the Company's projects in the Yukon Territory, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 4, 2025 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and may also be sold in certain offshore jurisdictions (provided that placement in such offshore jurisdictions does not give rise to the filing of a prospectus or registration statement or to any continuous disclosure obligations) and by way of private placement in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit—a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon—while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured and Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)1, with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a preliminary economic assessment("PEA") of Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated July 30, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Chief Geologist for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements and plans for a new minerals district. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering and regulatory and TSXV approval.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

_______________ 1 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

