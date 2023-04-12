MONTREAL, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, will be undertaking design and engineering services work as part of the construction of the new Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital, adding measurable capacity to Quebec's public healthcare system. The work will be performed as part of a multidisciplinary team assembled by Pomerleau, on behalf of the Société québécoise des infrastructures (Quebec Infrastructure Corporation).

"Engineering a better built environment is at the heart of what we do for communities all around the world," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin. "Few pieces of social infrastructure have greater value to the people they serve than hospitals. Governments, including across Canada and its provinces, recognize in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic how important it is to have high-quality patient care available that is supported by world-class facilities like the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital.''

As part of a 6-year contract, SNC-Lavalin's Engineering Services group across Quebec and its project partner Pageau Morel inc., will provide design and engineering services for the mechanical and electrical engineering of the hospital. Decarbonization and digital delivery capabilities will be at the heart of service delivery. This includes using Building Information Modelling (BIM) to create a 3D digital representation of the building, and supporting efforts to achieve LEED building environmental certifications via efficient use of energy, materials, and water.

"Hospitals are an integral part of the social fabric of any prosperous community," said Ben Almond, CEO, Engineering Services, Canada, SNC-Lavalin. "People want to know that they're there and ready to serve us when needed. As the largest new healthcare construction project by the SQI, this hospital will help to deliver the most modern healthcare solutions to local residents, as well as increase patient capacity in the existing system to ensure more people can be treated. Having delivered much of Quebec's existing healthcare infrastructure, we're pleased that the breadth and depth of our capabilities have once again been recognized."

Located in Vaudreuil-Dorion outside of Montreal, the project is scheduled to open in 2026, providing the area with 404 beds, 11 operating rooms, and an emergency room with a capacity for 41 patients. It is currently the largest new hospital project being designed in Quebec. It's expected the hospital will employ 4,000 people, including 200 doctors.

Healthcare & Life Sciences Engineering Expertise

SNC-Lavalin is a leader in the design, building, operation and maintenance of public health projects, both locally and globally. Specifically in Quebec, the Company has been involved in some of the largest hospital projects of the past ten years. These include:

This is on top of the extensive work of SNC-Lavalin's Life Sciences practice in supporting healthcare innovation in pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

