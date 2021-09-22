MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report: Our Vision for Engineering a Sustainable Society.

"The focus of our work during the past year was to establish tangible commitments by publishing our Routemap to achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2030 and by setting clear Environmental, Social, and Governance targets,'' said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin. ''These commitments are a focal point for our whole organization, helping us measure our contribution to a low carbon future and remain accountable to stakeholders over time, and our annual sustainability reporting will be key to transparently measuring our progress. Alongside our own corporate targets, the area where we can make the most meaningful impact in tackling climate change is in working in partnership with our clients designing and creating solutions that support them in their journey to achieving net zero."

The comprehensive report looks at the progress and work undertaken on a variety of sustainability issues, including net zero carbon, and the establishment of a series of 12 enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives and targets. The Sustainability Report complements the CDP reports, to which the Company has submitted data since 2007.

SNC-Lavalin is committed to decarbonizing its own corporate activities, including changing its behaviour to consume less while still delivering as a business. This also means supporting clients in reducing their carbon footprints by using more passive design solutions, installing energy efficiency measures, and transitioning to new low and zero carbon energy supply and transportation fuels.

SNC-Lavalin's: Engineering Net Zero

Earlier this year, the Company also published two Engineering Net Zero reports, for Canada and the U.K., which provide a blueprint and recommendations of how clients can meet their target of zero carbon emissions by 2050. You can read more about Engineering Net Zero here:

Engineering Net Zero Technical Report (Canada)

Engineering Net Zero Summary Report (UK)

The Company's progress to Net Zero Carbon Emissions is outlined in the CDP reports.

Read more about SNC-Lavalin's sustainability achievements for 2020 and plans in the full report.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in three strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure and Nuclear, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Media relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 56127, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

