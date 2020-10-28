MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) has been awarded another three-year, up to $35 million USD Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract to continue providing construction engineering and inspection (CEI) services for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), District 6, which encompasses 17 counties in northwest Georgia.

The contract will be delivered by SNC-Lavalin's Engineering, Design and Project Management business, and is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and profitability.

"We've been suppporting GDOT for over 15 years, helping to deliver its strategic priorities and steadfast commitment to providing the citizens of Georgia with safe roads, highways and associated infrastructure," said Philip Hoare, President of Atkins, Engineering, Design and Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "This contract renewal allows us to continue and build upon the first-class work already delivered for one of our key clients in North America."

The new contract includes CEI services for construction projects ranging from widening and reconstruction, rehabilitation of asphalt and concrete pavement, bridge replacement and resurfacing. Notable work includes the award-winning Courtland Street Bridge replacement and the Northwest Corridor Managed Lanes projects.

In August, SNC-Lavalin was appointed as prime consultant to support the ongoing development of GDOT's Statewide Traffic Incident Management Services.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

Media, Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553

