SNC-Lavalin receives $34 million in contracts from Bruce Power to start 2020

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Candu Energy Inc., has been awarded three contracts with a combined value of $34 million from Bruce Power for projects in support of the Major Component Replacement (MCR) program.

SNC-Lavalin's scope of services includes fuel channel and feeder replacement (FCFR) detailed designs for Unit 3 and Unit 4 and a seismic margin assessment (SMA) of the site. The three contracts are within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and support for our partner and customer. This is additional work not previously awarded under the Master Service Agreement signed in 2016. The services will extend the life of the reactors until 2064.

"SNC-Lavalin looks forward to collaborating and contributing our CANDU® expertise to extend the life of Bruce Power's Units 3 and 4 into the long-term future," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "The lessons learned from the successful completion of Unit 6 detailed designs will be applied to further optimize project execution. This is the value we bring as the custodian of CANDU technology."

"As we progress our Life Extension program, we continue to create jobs and boost our economy while ensuring a reliable supply of low-cost, clean electricity for Ontario families and businesses," said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO, Bruce Power. "SNC-Lavalin's long history of excellence and experience in the nuclear industry will support Bruce Power's commitment to delivering our Life Extension Program to the highest degree of quality, on time and on budget."

SNC-Lavalin will undertake the detailed design of the Unit 3 and Unit 4 MCR fuel channel assemblies and calandria tubes, including pressure tubes, end fittings, positioning assemblies, bearing and shielding sleeves and inserts and rolled joints. A stress analysis to determine the strains of the calandria and shield tank assembly will be performed. The work has begun and is anticipated to be completed in 2023.

Detailed design of the Unit 3 and 4 feeders will be undertaken and include a partial replacement of the feeder cabinet and items inside such as instrumentation lines and I&C components. This work has begun and continues into 2022.

A seismic margin assessment will be conducted to demonstrate the seismic adequacy of the station. Unit 3 will occur from this January until May 2021, followed by Unit 4 from June 2021 to February 2022.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

