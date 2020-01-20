SNC-Lavalin awarded oil and gas contract from Al Dhafra Petroleum, United Arab Emirates

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) announces that it has been awarded an engineering services contract from Al Dhafra Petroleum, a joint venture company between ADNOC and the Korea National Oil Corporation and GS Energy. This contract win is aligned with SNC-Lavalin's new strategy moving forward to greater growth and engineering services.

Under the nine-month agreement, SNC-Lavalin will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the second phase of the Haliba field, located in Al Dhafra Petroleum's concession area. The project's aim is to develop surface facilities in an optimized manner to handle long-term production as well as future production prospects near Haliba. The contract scope of work includes verification of the conceptual studies and design, carrying out FEED to develop surface facilities required for processing production from the main plant and its north and south extension areas, execution planning, and designing facilities to handle production from other close-by prospects.

"This contract is aligned with our focus to leverage our extensive expertise and experience across our comprehensive spectrum of end-to-end services to our clients," said Craig Muir, President, Resources at SNC-Lavalin. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality services to our client and help them achieve their objectives. Our teams will ensure we bring the technical knowhow, agility and innovative solutions that we are known for to this project."

Al Dhafra Petroleum was established in 2014 as an ADNOC joint venture company with the Korean National Oil Corporation and GS Energy, to explore and develop untapped fields in its concession area by leveraging innovation and an agile operating model to improve efficiency and maximize value. Its goal is to unlock hydrocarbon resources in the emirate and drive a more profitable upstream business in line with ADNOC's 2030 Smart Growth Strategy.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

