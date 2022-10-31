MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been reselected to continue providing floodplain mapping services for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management. Under the new three-year, not-to-exceed US$30 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, the Company will support the State's floodplain mapping program to enhance preparedness and resiliency as it relates to water and non-water hazards.

"Flooding is one of nature's most devastating challenges facing communities today, placing life and property at risk," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "At SNC-Lavalin, we are committed to helping counter the effects of climate change by providing our clients with industry leading expertise, innovative solutions and effective tools to create safer, flood-resilient communities."

Under the new contract, the Company will continue providing the following services:

Resilient redevelopment plans for nine counties post-Hurricane Matthew

Rainfall runoff modeling and dam inundation analyses for more than 500 dams

Floodplain modeling and mapping maintenance for six counties

Program management for rain-on-grid two-dimensional modeling and river basin mitigation studies

On-call support for state emergency operations center activation

Independent quality review of riverine modeling in nine counties for fiscal year 2016 map maintenance

"Our work on this project began more than six years ago, starting with program management support and continuing with our floodplain mapping services," said George Nash, CEO of Atkins North America. "Bringing cost-effective solutions and customized, automated tools like City Simulator and Rapid Floodplain Delineator, we will continue to help North Carolina become more prepared and resilient to natural disasters."

In addition to the floodplain mapping services, support related to emergency preparedness and response may be provided. As a production and technical services contractor for FEMA, the Company has completed similar services to 47 other states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and 11 other cooperating technical partners.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]