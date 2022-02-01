"Our experienced specialists, technicians, engineers, designers, programmers and software developers align us to execute these types of projects as a one-stop-shop for all reactor inspection and maintenance needs," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "With access to over 500 patented solutions, we leverage our innovative technology portfolio and use the latest tools to develop industry best practices to manage technically complex challenges with precision."

"Bruce Power and SNC-Lavalin have a long history of collaboration to ensure that nuclear safety remains paramount as we deliver clean, reliable power to Ontario homes and businesses for the long term," said Gary Newman, Bruce Power's Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President, Engineering. "ANDE is one of the tools that helps us establish a very clear picture of the health of the pressure tubes in our units by providing extremely accurate measurements and data used to ensure their integrity which allows us to continue to provide power to the province in a safe and predictable manner."

While leading fuel channel inspection (FCI) programs for heavy water reactors around the world, SNC-Lavalin also provides solutions for all reactor technologies across the entire nuclear lifecycle, particularly waste management and decommissioning, as well as licensing, design, nuclear new builds, asset management, life extension, late life management and refurbishments.

About Candu Energy

Candu Energy is a leading full-service nuclear technology company providing nuclear reactors and products and services to customers worldwide. We design and deliver state-of-the-art CANDU® reactors, carry out life extension projects, provide plant life management programs and tools, and offer operation and maintenance services for existing nuclear power stations. CANDU® reactors supply approximately 50% of Ontario's electricity and 16% of Canada's overall electricity requirements. Candu Energy develops products to deliver safe, reliable, affordable and CO 2 -free energy with a view to the future, while meeting the global nuclear industry's highest safety and regulatory standards.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]