MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 14, 2022 were elected as directors of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022 via live webcast online are set out below.

According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following eleven (11) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gary C. Baughman 123,180,467 99.10% 1,115,033 0.90% Mary-Ann Bell 122,936,344 98.91% 1,359,156 1.09% Christie J.B. Clark 122,793,478 98.79% 1,502,022 1.21% Isabelle Courville 122,588,217 98.63% 1,707,283 1.37% Ian L. Edwards 121,369,541 97.65% 2,925,959 2.35% Ruby McGregor-Smith 123,171,841 99.10% 1,123,659 0.90% Steven L. Newman 122,753,207 98.76% 1,542,293 1.24% Robert Paré 123,199,030 99.12% 1,096,470 0.88% Michael B. Pedersen 123,195,976 99.12% 1,099,524 0.88% Benita M. Warmbold 123,021,294 98.97% 1,274,206 1.03% William L. Young 121,009,873 97.36% 3,285,627 2.64%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022 will be published shortly on our website (www.snclavalin.com) under ''Investors'' and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

