LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Digital manufacturer Snapmaker recently attended CES 2023, which is the world's most influential technology event, taking place from Jan. 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, NV. More than that, Snapmaker has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for Snapmaker Artisan.

Visitors experiencing Snapmaker Artisan

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. This year, among a high number of over 2100 submissions, Snapmaker Artisan stands out in differentiation with the idea of upgraded modular design, and its high quality and performance. Snapmaker Artisan is the latest generation of Snapmaker's 3-in-1 3D printer, which is equipped with 300°C dual extrusion 3D printing module, 10W high power laser module, 200W CNC cutting module, 400 x 400 x 400 giant work area and innovative quick-swap design. The upgraded functions allow Artisan to push the limits of what a modular fabrication tool can do.

Additionally, Snapmaker brought J1 to the show as well. The Snapmaker J1 High Speed IDEX 3D Printer boasts two extruders with an ultra-fast printing speed of up to 350 mm/s. Due to its elaborate hardware design and outstanding printing performance, it successfully attracted the attention of thousands of on-site visitors.

New products aside, it's notable that well-loved 3D printing content creator Joel Telling (3D Printing Nerd) joined the show and came to Snapmaker booth to share and discuss his thoughts on Artisan and J1.

"We're proud to be honoured once again with the CES Innovation Award", said Josh Littlehua, Key Account Manager. "Snapmaker is always committed to creating premium-quality and user-friendly desktop fabrication machines. Both Artisan and J1 are products integrating high-class hardware, user-friendly workflow and high standard print quality requirements to ensure user experience. It is a pleasure to communicate in person with our users, partners, and Snapmaker enthusiasts and receive positive feedback from them! Hope to see you all next year!"

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Our flagship product, Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer, made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the IF Design Award 2022.

