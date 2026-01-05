SMT Corp Announces New DLA Accreditations for MIL-STD-883 and QTSL Microelectronics Testing

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- SMT Corp, a leading provider of electronic component sourcing, testing and analysis services, announced today that it has received new Commercial Laboratory Suitability recognition from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Weapons Support for MIL-STD-883 testing in accordance with the requirements of military specification MIL-PRF-38535, and QTSL tests on 5961/5962 devices in accordance with the requirements of the QTSL program.

Following a DLA Weapons Support audit conducted June 24–26, 2025, SMT Corp has been deemed suitable to perform a wide range of MIL-STD-883 test methods and QTSL testing for FSC 5961 and 5962 microcircuits, effective immediately under designation VQC-26-040049.

The approval covers multiple environmental, mechanical, and electrical test methods, including steady-state life, temperature cycling, burn-in, fine & gross leak seal testing, constant acceleration, bond strength, die shear, PIND, and MIL-STD-883 electrical testing. SMT Corp. is also recognized for AS6171 testing capabilities such as external visual inspection, remarking and resurfacing, X-ray fluorescence, decapsulation, physical analysis, radiological inspection, and QTSL electrical test criteria.

"These new DLA accreditations represent a major step forward for SMT Corp and reinforce our long-standing commitment to quality, compliance, and technical excellence," said Richard Hodgson, President and CEO of SMT Corp. "They expand our ability to support defense and aerospace customers with trusted, fully qualified microelectronics testing services at a time when supply chain integrity is more critical than ever."

SMT Corp.'s electrical test systems are certified in compliance with MIL-STD-883 requirements, supporting electrical testing at military operating temperatures of –55°C to 125°C, subject to customer program requirements.

About SMT Corp

Founded in 1998, SMT Corp provides advanced electronic component sourcing, testing, failure analysis, and quality assurance services to defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

