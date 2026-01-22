Canadian heavy equipment dealer expands into Europe with acquisition of Finnish distributor

ACHESON, AB, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian heavy equipment dealer SMS Equipment announced its expansion into Europe with the acquisition of Suomen Rakennuskone Oy, one of Finland's leading distributors of construction and mining machinery. The purchase expands SMS Equipment's global footprint, which also includes operations in Alaska and Mongolia.

Suomen Rakennuskone Oy headquarters in Pirkkala, Finland. (CNW Group/SMS Equipment Inc.)

"The acquisition of Suomen Rakennuskone Oy represents an important milestone in our international growth," says Robin Heard, SMS Equipment President and CEO. "Through the expansion, we're able to extend our depth of expertise developed in global mining and construction segments, and work with Suomen Rakennuskone Oy to further develop these industries in Finland. Together, we will evolve our global capabilities and strengthen the value we deliver to all our customers."

Established in 1992, Suomen Rakennuskone Oy provides heavy equipment sales, maintenance, parts, training and technical support to customers across Finland. Headquartered in Pirkkala, the company operates branches in Kempele, Kuopio, Vantaa, and Kevitsa, and is the nation's exclusive dealer of Komatsu mining and construction equipment. In addition to supporting Finland's robust construction industry, Suomen Rakennuskone Oy serves the country's growing mining sector, which is anchored by nickel and gold production and supported by significant reserves of cobalt and lithium.

SMS Equipment brings decades of mining experience to the Finnish market, leveraging strong synergies with its new local partners.

"SMS Equipment's expertise and best practices have been honed in some of the world's most demanding mining environments," says Jared Collins, Managing Director of Suomen Rakennuskone Oy. "With this acquisition, we're combining the global experience with Suomen Rakennuskone Oy's deep local knowledge and longstanding customer relationships."

About SMS Equipment Inc.

SMS Equipment Inc. is a global, full-service equipment solutions provider for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. Headquartered in Acheson, Alberta, Canada, the company operates more than 45 locations and employs a team of world-class specialists across Canada, Alaska, Mongolia, and Finland. As the world's largest independent Komatsu dealer, SMS Equipment delivers comprehensive solutions that combine industry-leading equipment, advanced technology integration, parts, service, and support tailored to customers' unique operational needs.

About Suomen Rakennuskone Oy

Suomen Rakennuskone Oy is one of Finland's leading heavy equipment dealers, offering comprehensive solutions for construction, material handling and mining operations, including sales, maintenance, spare parts, training and technical support. Headquartered in Pirkkala, the company operates branches in Kempele, Kuopio, Vantaa, and Kevitsa. It is the exclusive dealer of Komatsu mining and construction equipment in Finland.

SOURCE SMS Equipment Inc.

