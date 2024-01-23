Celebrating a decade of OnePlus, its latest flagship is a masterpiece that delivers a fast and smooth all-round user experience

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global technology brand OnePlus officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12. Representing the culmination of OnePlus' decade-long pursuit for excellence and innovation, the OnePlus 12 boasts the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the proprietary Trinity Engine, the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and OnePlus' iconic modern elegant design. This device showcases OnePlus' commitment to delivering unparalleled flagship experiences that are incredibly fast and smooth.

OnePlus 12

"As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of OnePlus with our loyal users worldwide, we are thrilled to introduce the OnePlus 12 — an all-round flagship phone that embodies our decade-long leadership in technology," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. "With our 'Never Settle' mantra, OnePlus is dedicated to bringing innovative ideas to life and disrupting the mobile industry. With the OnePlus 12, we created a true masterpiece, combining advanced technologies from OnePlus and our partners to amaze the market and challenge the status quo."

All-round Fast and Smooth Experiences

The OnePlus 12 is designed to address the industry-wide challenge of finding a balance between smartphone performance, power efficiency, and heat dissipation. At the heart of the OnePlus 12 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, an ultra-intelligent chip promising top-tier performance and power efficiency. It offers up to 30% improved CPU performance and a 25% enhancement in GPU performance. Empowered by the proprietary Trinity Engine and equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 ROM, the OnePlus 12 can keep applications readily available in the background for 72 hours1. In addition, the OnePlus 12 is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces™ Ready. This will allow developers to bring their XR ideas to life and explore the full potential of head worn AR.

The OnePlus 12 introduces an industry-leading Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System, featuring a 3D capillary dissipation structure and a dual VC design with the largest-ever surface area covering 9,140 mm², revolutionizing the flow of coolant to significantly reduce overheating. Crafted using a unibody die-casting manufacturing process, the larger VC consistently absorbs heat from the smaller VC to accelerate the entire heat dissipation process, making the OnePlus 12 a versatile companion for activities such as marathon gaming sessions, pro-level video editing, and concurrent charging without risk of overheating.

With support for 80W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and a 5,400mAh big battery, the OnePlus 12 reduces the time spent tethered to an outlet, allowing users to use the device more freely. With the 80W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, the OnePlus 12 can charge from 1% to 100% battery capacity in 30 minutes. The long-awaited 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging also makes its debut in the OnePlus 12, providing a reliable alternative for those who prefer a cable-free lifestyle. Harnessing the power of a twin-battery design, with each cell charging at an impressive 25W, the 50W AIRVOOC outpaces even some of the most advanced wired charging solutions while offering unmatched efficiency.

As a result, the OnePlus 12 has the capability to run Genshin Impact at maximum settings, achieving an impressive and consistent frame rate of 58.7 FPS3 (Frames Per Second) during a rigorous 3-hour testing session. Furthermore, its exceptional battery performance enables it to sustain 5.5 hours of continuous video shooting at 1080p resolution, operating at 30Hz.

In addition, the all-round flagship experience on the OnePlus 12 is boosted further by powerful and stable wireless signal performance. The omnidirectional antenna design, with a total of 16 antennas, enables the full potential of high-speed connectivity.

ProXDR Display Meets Studio-grade Audio

The OnePlus 12 harmonizes a high-resolution display with cinema-like sound, bringing flagship audiovisual experiences like never before.

At the center of this experience is a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display powered by BOE's brand-new blue diamond pixel layout. This enables the OnePlus 12 to reach a peak brightness of 4,500 nits – the brightest-ever screen on a smartphone – with the ability to deliver ultra-realistic, silky-smooth visuals for a premium viewing experience. ProXDR further ensures that lossless images with high dynamic range and a rich color spectrum can be enjoyed in full detail on the phone's stunning display.

Fitted with LTPO technology, the display can automatically switch between a refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz based on user preferences and specific usage scenarios while keeping power consumption comparatively low. Dolby Vision is also supported to elevate the overall visual experience with ultra-vivid colors, crisp contrast, and intricate details. Certified by DisplayMate with an A+ rating, the OnePlus 12 stands out as a formidable force in the flagship market.

For avid gamers seeking hyper-realistic and ultra-immersive mobile gaming experiences, the OnePlus 12 offers the perfect solution in the form of HyperRendering. Built upon OnePlus' in-house graphics algorithms and a dedicated Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor, this groundbreaking visual quality enhancement technology empowers the OnePlus 12 to deliver super-resolution picture quality with remarkable efficiency. In fact, the device achieves a 120Hz frame rate for all games through frame interpolation technology2, while ensuring real-time HDR color calibration. For enhanced touch accuracy, Aqua Touch detects wet fingers and water droplets on the screen and compensates accordingly, significantly alleviating issues related to sweaty hands and mistouches during both intense gameplay and everyday use.

Complementing the high-quality visuals are immersive 3D sound spaces that add the finishing touch to the entertainment experience. When paired with the OnePlus Buds 3, or other OnePlus earbuds with spatial audio and in-app customization support, the OnePlus 12 delivers simultaneous playback of different audio content in multiple directions to create a flagship 3D Spatial Audio experience. Thanks to the inclusion of dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atoms, dedicated spatial audio can even be enjoyed without earbuds, offering immersive audio quality with reduced acoustic resonance.

An Ace in Photography with Authentic Hasselblad Style

The OnePlus 12 stands out as a photography master, with its professional-grade camera system featuring flagship hardware and advanced image processing algorithms developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

The phone takes the flagship-level triple camera system of the OnePlus 11 and brings it to the next level with Sony's industry-first 50MP LYT-808 main camera. Featuring a large ƒ/1.6 aperture and 1/1.4-inch sensor size, the camera offers a greater depth of field while compensating for the loss of light. This ensures it delivers crystal-clear images with vibrant colors and intricate details – even in low-light environments. Red glare and artifact reduction are also supported to help capture even more true-to-life images.

As the first OnePlus single-screen flagship to feature an OV64B 3x periscope telephoto camera with 6x in-sensor zoom, the OnePlus 12 also offers a 3x to 120x photographic zoom range, giving users the flexibility to capture spontaneous moments and highly expressive portraits from afar. The 64MP camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) not only ensures high image quality after cropping and enlarging but also delivers impeccably steady shots with rich details.

With its 114° field of view in an impressive 48MP resolution, the OnePlus 12's ultra-wide camera is more than just the icing on the cake – it empowers users to capture a broader perspective of life, all while retaining the finest details.

OnePlus' latest HDR algorithm further enhances the phone's ability to control light by understanding visual landscapes and the interplay between highlights and shadows. By rendering optimal brightness, balanced exposure, authentic color saturation, and seamless vignette control, the OnePlus 12 makes it possible to capture DSLR-like images that mirror reality with impeccable resolution and precision.

The newly upgraded Portrait Mode simulates the nuances of bokeh and flare effects on Hasselblad's classic lenses from 1x to 3x. This adds additional visual angles while imparting a natural depth of field to create seamless transitions between subject and background.

Modern Elegant Design

The OnePlus 12 is a masterpiece in design that pays tribute to a decade of the brand's daring and bold attitude. Drawing inspiration from the intricate craftsmanship of luxury watches, the phone inherits the timeless modern elegance of the OnePlus 11 5G while adopting a hollow-curved design that mirrors the precision found in the delicate inner workings of a finely polished timepiece.

The OnePlus 12 is available in two colorways — Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. Inspired by the breathtaking spectacle of the braided Dart River in New Zealand, where emerald ribbons pulsate with vibrant energy, Flowy Emerald captures the essence of natural wonders and employs state-of-the-art AG technology and a precision etching process to bring a premium texture with exquisite dynamism to the phone's glass back cover.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 12 will be on sale in the United States and Canada beginning February 6, starting at USD$799.99 / CAD$1069.99. The OnePlus 12 will be available on OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. OnePlus is also offering a unique trade-in deal for the OnePlus 12 – if purchased via OnePlus.com, consumers can get an additional $100 off by trading in ANY phone in ANY condition.

Model Name RAM ROM Color Price Sales Channel OnePlus 12 12GB 256 GB Silky Black Starting at

USD $799.99 /

CAD$1069.99 OnePlus.com,

Amazon, and Best Buy

(US & Canada) OnePlus 12 16GB 512GB Silky Black &

Flowy Emerald Starting at USD

$899.99 /

CAD$1199.99 OnePlus.com,

Amazon, and Best Buy

(US & Canada)

1. The experience may vary across different applications due to the application background strategy set by the developer

2. The frame interpolation feature may increase 10ms touch latency

3. The frame rate testing data for Genshin Impact was obtained in the Sumeru map. The testing conditions involved setting the graphics quality to the highest level, enabling the Pro Gamer Mode, ensuring the battery was above 80%, and maintaining an ambient temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

