"We're thrilled to be part of this exciting moment for the Blue Jays and their fans," said Guillaume Bourdeau, Vice President of Marketing for the Dandurand Group, owners of Smoky Bay Australia. "Smoky Bay Wines is about easy enjoyment and celebrating life's moments, and there's no better moment than playoff baseball. We're raising a glass to the Jays and to all the fans who've supported them on this journey."

Since Opening Day, Smoky Bay Wines have been available at concessions and premium spaces throughout Rogers Centre. The partnership has brought exclusive fan activations, wine tastings, and nationwide retail programs designed to bring the spirit of Blue Jays baseball to life.

"As the team enters the playoffs, we're excited to celebrate alongside Smoky Bay," said David O'Reilly, Senior Director, Partnership Development for the Toronto Blue Jays. "These wines, like our fans, are enjoyed from coast to coast. Together, we're elevating the ballpark experience and giving fans even more reasons to raise a glass during this playoff run."

Fans can look forward to more celebratory moments, exclusive promotions, and memorable experiences as the Blue Jays continue their push through the playoffs and beyond.

About Smoky Bay Australia

Smoky Bay is one of Canada's top-selling and best-loved Australian wine brands. Known for its great quality and approachable taste, Smoky Bay offers a diverse portfolio of wines, from crisp whites to bold reds. Each bottle reflects the careful consideration that goes into our selections and embodies the laid-back spirit of the land down under. Smoky Bay invites Canadian tables to savour the vibrant flavours of the Australian terroir on any occasion, big or small.

