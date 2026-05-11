A&W is Giving Away Free Teen Burgers for a Year to Celebrate their "Rewardiversary."

Every A&W Rewards™ order placed between May 11th and 24th earns an entry to win a year of free Teen Burgers™.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Ask any A&W fan what's better than a juicy Teen Burger™, and they'll tell you it's free Teen Burgers! In celebration of A&W Rewards turning one year old, A&W is going big with their exclusive app offers to show love to their loyal Rewards community.

Every A&W Rewards™ order placed between May 11th and 24th earns an entry to win a year of free Teen Burgers™. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR))

It's the biggest prize any A&W fan could ask for: a year of free Teen Burgers*. A&W is giving out this perk to fourteen lucky fans through the A&W Rewards program. Every order made on the A&W mobile app from May 11th to 24th unlocks an entry for a chance to win. In addition to contest entries, guests will continue to earn points toward free A&W items through A&W Rewards, making every bite more rewarding than the last.

Entering is simple:

Get the app: Download the A&W mobile app and sign up for A&W Rewards.

Place Your Order: Order ahead through the app, or scan at the restaurant.

Every Order Counts: Every A&W Rewards order made during the contest period automatically earns you one entry into the draw.

No Limits: There is no minimum spend and no limit on entries--the more you order, the better your chances of scoring a year of free Teen Burgers.

"We're celebrating our Rewardiversary--one year of giving away free A&W through our Rewards program--with even more freebies. It's our way of saying thank you to our most loyal fans," says Julia Cutt, Director of Digital Consumer Marketing.

Fourteen winners will be selected to receive the ultimate prize of free Teen burgers for a year, delivered through the A&W app. Plus, fifty winners will be drawn to receive exclusive A&W merchandise packs.

* Full contest details including terms and conditions can be found at www.aw.ca/terms. No purchase is necessary.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,070+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our crave-worthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)

For media inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP