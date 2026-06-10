SMASHBOX CANADA RELAUNCHES ICONIC PHOTO FINISH PRIMERS WITH NEW INVISIBLE SPF 45 PRIMER

The next generation of primer is here--because primer isn't optional, it's essential.

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Smashbox Canada is redefining the face primer category with the relaunch of its iconic Photo Finish Primer collection, featuring refreshed packaging, a renewed focus on long-wear makeup and the brand-new Photo Finish Invisible SPF 45 Broad Spectrum Primer.

Built on the belief that primer is not one-size-fits-all, the refreshed collection delivers targeted skin solutions designed to smooth, prep, and extend makeup wear while simplifying routine decision-making.

Inside the relaunch: Smashbox Cosmetics takes over the architecturally renowned Sheats-Goldstein Residence to debut the next generation of its best-selling Photo Finish Primer collection, merging Hollywood heritage with modern formulation. Photographer: Mike Larkeev Smashbox Cosmetics founder Davis Factor (right) and property owner James Goldstein at the Smashbox Primer Relaunch Party at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles, California. Photographer: Mike Larkeev The newly revamped Smashbox Cosmetics Photo Finish Primer collection

"Primer is where every great makeup look begins, and Smashbox Cosmetics has always led that conversation from an artistry perspective. What I love most about this relaunch is that it stays true to the iconic performance artists and consumers fell in love with, while evolving the experience with elevated packaging and modern skin-first innovation," says Lori Taylor Davis, Global Pro Lead Artist at Smashbox Cosmetics. "The SPF Primer is especially exciting because it delivers that effortless blend of makeup prep, protection, and wearability that today's consumer is looking for. It looks amazing on all skin tones and there is no white cast (a pain point for SPF wearers). It creates the perfect canvas while still feeling breathable, fresh, and beautifully lightweight on the skin."

Leading the relaunch is the new Photo Finish Invisible SPF 45 Broad Spectrum Primer, a lightweight formula delivering invisible SPF protection with zero white cast while smoothing skin and extending makeup wear.

Smashbox celebrated the relaunch at the iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles, where eight Canadian creators joined global talent to celebrate the debut of the new SPF primer. "Hosting this relaunch at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence perfectly bridged Smashbox's deep Los Angeles heritage with our future. It's an architectural icon, and there was no better place to debut the next generation of our most iconic product line," says Felix Backhaus, Senior Brand Manager of International Commercial & Marketing.

To bring the collection to life, Smashbox Canada partnered with eight Canadian storytellers to showcase the primers across different skin concerns and routines, highlighting both skincare benefits and makeup performance.

Canadian Photo Finish Storytellers:

Lauren Kyle: Interior designer and creative entrepreneur known for her elevated aesthetic and hydration-first approach to beauty

Interior designer and creative entrepreneur known for her elevated aesthetic and hydration-first approach to beauty Jasmine Egal: Toronto-based beauty creator known for her elevated glam tutorials and flawless, long-wear complexion looks

Toronto-based beauty creator known for her elevated glam tutorials and flawless, long-wear complexion looks Shenae Beech-Grimes: Canadian actress ('90210') and digital creator sharing an honest, real-life approach to beauty and skin balance

Canadian actress ('90210') and digital creator sharing an honest, real-life approach to beauty and skin balance Torri Webster: Canadian social media personality and actress known for her fresh, everyday approach to skin protection and effortless beauty

Canadian social media personality and actress known for her fresh, everyday approach to skin protection and effortless beauty Nitsan Raiter: Fashion, beauty, and lifestyle creator who shares elevated style inspiration and wellness content with her audience

Fashion, beauty, and lifestyle creator who shares elevated style inspiration and wellness content with her audience Fiona Anne: Beauty and lifestyle storyteller focused on relatable, skin-first makeup routines

Beauty and lifestyle storyteller focused on relatable, skin-first makeup routines Noemy Petit: Lifestyle and beauty creator known for her soft glam aesthetic and uplifting content centred around wellness, beauty, and everyday routines

Lifestyle and beauty creator known for her soft glam aesthetic and uplifting content centred around wellness, beauty, and everyday routines Dhivya Sri: Beauty, fashion and lifestyle creator known for her glowing makeup transformations and authentic personal storytelling

Consumers can experience the relaunch through two key activations this June.

In partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart, consumers who purchase the 30ml Smashbox Photo Finish SPF 45 Broad Spectrum Primer before June 19 will be entered for a chance to win a Smashbox trip for two to Los Angeles, along with 20,000 PC Optimum points.

On June 12, Smashbox Canada will host a downtown Toronto sampling initiative, distributing deluxe SPF primer samples across the city's west end ahead of summer.

The Photo Finish Primer collection is available now at Shoppers Drug Mart and Smashbox retailers nationwide.

ABOUT SMASHBOX COSMETICS:

"Everything carries out of the studio into reality." – Davis Factor

Born in a Los Angeles photo studio in 1990 by acclaimed photographer Davis Factor, Smashbox very quickly became a creative hub for world-class photographers, actors, models and musicians. The creative energy on set showed no signs of slowing down – except when the team had to stop for makeup touch ups.

In 1996, Davis created Photo Finish, our original long-lasting primer. Now a cult-favorite, it was made to withstand any type of light, camera, continuous movement, and work hard all day to keep makeup looking better, longer. In 2000, Smashbox Cosmetics was officially born.

Today, we go beyond the studio to create high performance, cruelty-free color cosmetics, which are developed, tested, and vetted by our hard-working crew – all made to keep up with anything life throws at you.

Instagram: @smashboxcanada

For press inquiries, interviews and more information, please contact Madeline Seale, [email protected]

SOURCE Smashbox Cosmetics