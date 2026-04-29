SmallRig Brings Scenario-Based Imaging Solutions at NAB Show 2026

Vehicle-mounted multi-camera system and modular creator setups underscore SmallRig's shift toward integrated production workflows.

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- At NAB Show 2026, SmallRig showcased a range of scenario-driven imaging solutions, including an off-road vehicle-mounted multi-camera solution designed for dynamic outdoor production environments. The solution, equipped with multiple action cameras, demonstrated multi-angle capture, stability in challenging environments, and quick deployment capabilities for field-based productions.

SmallRig booth at NAB Show 2026, featuring an off-road vehicle-based multi-camera production setup SmallRig booth at NAB Show 2026

SmallRig's booth at NAB Show 2026 was designed around key production scenarios, such as outdoor filmmaking, multi-camera workflows, and mobile content creation, integrating equipment directly into real-world production environments. This setup allowed visitors to interact with the solutions in ways that mirrored their own creative workflows.

The booth featured six key zones: Off-Road Vehicle, Camera Cart, Tripod, DreamRig Customization, Battery & Lighting, and Creator Service Station. These areas showcased various content creation scenarios, from professional filmmaking and outdoor adventures to vlogging and live streaming, with highlights including DJI Osmo Pocket 4 ecosystem accessories, the RF 20C Portable LED Video Light, TRIBEX Monopod, and Camera Cart.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 solution, with integrated power, audio, control, and versatile mounting options, supported multi-camera setups, outdoor filming, and live streaming, offering creators a balance of portability and creative flexibility.

SmallRig also introduced a "Creator Service Station" at its booth, offering on-site services such as device charging, gear lending, and hands-on product demonstrations. The initiative also provided a platform for direct feedback from creators, allowing SmallRig to better understand user needs and inform future product development.

This strategy is part of SmallRig's broader co-creation model, which integrates User Co-Design collaborations, the DreamRig customization program, and industry Co-Creation initiatives. By adopting this approach, SmallRig ensures that the real-world needs of creators are embedded directly into the product development cycle, creating a continuous loop from concept to iteration.

To date, SmallRig has collaborated with over 1,700 creators worldwide to develop more than 2,700 co-created products, backed by an agile supply chain that accelerates product development and deployment.

As the industry evolves, creators are increasingly operating in multi-setup, multi-scenario environments, where tools are combined to meet diverse production needs. SmallRig's presence at NAB Show 2026 reinforces this shift, emphasizing workflow-based solutions rather than individual products, and demonstrating how multiple tools can work in harmony within a unified production system.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig is a global provider of imaging solutions, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of camera, mobile accessories, lighting, power, and audio products. Initially focused on camera mounting, SmallRig has expanded into a brand known for its versatile and compatible product ecosystem, supporting creators in over 160 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.smallrig.com

SOURCE SmallRig

Madeleine, [email protected]