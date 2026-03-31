SmallRig and vivo Launch Integrated Mobile Imaging Solution, Expanding the Boundaries of Mobile Content Creation

Co-created Pro Video Rig Kit debuts alongside the vivo X300 Ultra, rolling out globally across vivo retail channels, with early access provided to hundreds of media outlets and creators

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- SmallRig announced a strategic collaboration with vivo to launch a comprehensive mobile imaging solution, unveiled alongside the global debut of the vivo X300 Ultra.

At the vivo X Series Spring Product Launch Event, the live broadcast was executed using a 13-camera setup, with each unit built around the vivo X300 Ultra paired with the SmallRig Pro Video Rig Kit.

At the vivo X300 Ultra launch event vivo X300 Ultra debuts at MWC 2026, featuring the SmallRig Pro Video Rig Kit vivo | SmallRig Pro Video Rig Kit

At the center of this collaboration is the vivo | SmallRig Pro Video Rig Kit, a co-developed system designed to support mobile content creation for professional users worldwide.

As one of the world's leading smartphone brands, vivo has built a strong reputation for innovation in mobile imaging, with a significant presence across China and Europe. This partnership not only highlights SmallRig's growing capabilities in mobile imaging solutions, but also reflects a shared vision to empower creators and accelerate the development of a more integrated mobile imaging ecosystem.

Designed with real-world creative workflows in mind, the Pro Video Rig Kit integrates seamlessly with the vivo X300 Ultra while maintaining compatibility with future devices. The system offers creators a flexible and scalable setup that supports a wide range of production scenarios, from vlogging and short-form video to documentary filmmaking.

Beyond traditional shooting, the solution also enables mobile live streaming, event broadcasting, and multi-camera workflows. With improvements in stability, control, and overall efficiency, the kit provides a more structured and professional mobile production experience.

As part of the global launch, the co-created kit will be available across vivo retail channels in both China and Europe, signaling a broader shift as professional-grade imaging tools become increasingly accessible to mainstream creators.

Early market response has been encouraging, reflecting a growing demand for high-performance mobile content creation tools. Prior to its official release, the solution was previewed at MWC 2026, one of the world's leading events in connectivity and technology, where it attracted significant attention from international media and industry professionals.

Since the partnership began in 2023, SmallRig and vivo have worked closely to push the boundaries of professional mobile imaging. Their joint innovations have already been tested across a range of demanding production environments, including large-scale live events, variety shows, product launches, and documentary projects. These real-world applications have demonstrated the system's strengths in flexibility, stability, and multi-camera coordination.

The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward more integrated creative ecosystems. As content creation continues to evolve, creators are demanding not only better devices, but also more cohesive and interoperable tools. By combining vivo's expertise in mobile imaging technology with SmallRig's deep experience in professional camera accessories, the partnership makes high-quality mobile production more accessible than ever.

SmallRig's vision of a "smartphone + accessories" ecosystem is rapidly becoming a defining trend in mobile imaging. Building on years of innovation in professional support systems, the company continues to expand what's possible for creators, enabling lightweight yet powerful production setups that bridge the gap between mobility and professionalism.

Looking ahead, SmallRig will continue to deepen its collaboration with vivo and other industry partners, exploring new possibilities in mobile content creation. Together, they aim to deliver more complete and efficient creative tools for global users, while driving the mobile imaging industry toward a more integrated and ecosystem-driven future.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig is an innovation-driven global company that designs and manufactures comprehensive support solutions and accessories for all content creation needs. Trusted by over four million creators globally, SmallRig pioneered the User Co-creation Design (UCD) philosophy and the DreamRig Program.

For more information, visit: www.smallrig.com.

SOURCE SmallRig

SuMengting, [email protected]