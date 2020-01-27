Small businesses are invited to propose innovative solutions to four challenges

Government of Canada launches new R&D challenges

OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - As the single largest purchaser of goods and services within Canada, the federal government is using procurement to help Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) start up, grow and scale up.

Through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Challenge Stream, the Government of Canada invites SMEs to propose innovations that address specific government challenges. Successful applicants may receive up to $150,000 to develop a proof of feasibility. If accepted into Phase 2, SMEs could receive up to $1 million to develop a working prototype. By funding the development of innovations, the Government helps SMEs accelerate their journey to market and create good middle-class jobs across Canada.

Today, ISC launched four new challenges led by National Research Council Canada (NRC):

Low-cost sensor system for patient monitoring

The NRC is seeking a low-cost system (unit cost < $20 ) that can continuously measure temperature, peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), blood pressure (BP) and pulse rate and transmit this information wirelessly to a base station, thereby allowing monitoring of ambulatory patients in locales including ERs, general wards and homes.

The NRC is seeking a manufacturing process solution that will produce nanocomposite sheets or fabrics composed of carbon nanotubes and polymer by the roll in order to make the next generation of high-performance multifunctional fabric for fire protection, energy absorption and electromagnetic shielding.

The NRC is seeking an artificial intelligence software solution that will use models and data analysis to predict and control the wavelength of a grown semiconductor structure during its fabrication. Such software would accurately predict the photoluminescence wavelength of a grown heterostructure and reduce calibration cycle times and costs.

Coastal engineers and ocean scientists use small-scale physical models to test the performance of various coastal features or marine infrastructure (e.g., beaches, breakwaters, scour mattresses, riverbeds or riverbanks) under storm and/or flood conditions. The NRC is looking to evolve older technologies with a non-intrusive surveying technology that can accurately measure the surface and profile objects that are partially or fully submerged in up to 1 metre of water in a laboratory setting.

Innovative Solutions Canada is a key component of the government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year plan to make Canada a global innovation leader and prepare Canadians to succeed in tomorrow's economy.

Quotes

"Our government is using its purchasing power to help small businesses innovate and become more competitive. Through Innovative Solutions Canada, we're accessing quality, innovative products that help solve some of our most pressing challenges, while businesses are growing and creating good jobs."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This is a small business–friendly government that is working hard to reduce red tape and make it easier for Canadian small business owners to start up, scale up and access new markets. Innovative Solutions Canada is a fantastic program that uses government procurement to help small businesses develop and then commercialize their innovations. These are worthy new challenges, and I can't wait to see the ideas from Canadian small businesses. When small businesses in communities across the country succeed, our economy grows and middle-class jobs are created."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"The Innovative Solutions Canada program is a great way for the National Research Council to seek private sector solutions for our research needs and help Canadian small and medium-sized companies scale up and grow."

– Iain Stewart, President, National Research Council Canada

Quick facts

Innovative Solutions Canada helps Canadian innovators by funding R&D and testing prototypes in real-life settings. Its two streams have a combined funding of over $140 million dedicated to Canadian innovators who want to start up, grow and get to market. Innovators can sign up to receive updates on the Innovative Solutions Canada program.

dedicated to Canadian innovators who want to start up, grow and get to market. Innovators can sign up to receive updates on the Innovative Solutions Canada program. There are hundreds of programs and services that offer everything from funding to expert advice to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. Using a simple, story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.

