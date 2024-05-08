Small Business Marketing Simplified with New AI-Powered Campaign Planning from Constant Contact

Company also launches BrandKit tool to help SMBs start marketing quickly, maintain brand consistency

WALTHAM, Mass., May 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits (SMBs) globally, today announced Campaign Builder, a game-changing new way for SMBs to automate their marketing. Campaign Builder leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies, like Constant Contact's customer data platform (CDP), to automatically generate turnkey multi-channel marketing campaigns for SMBs in minutes. Constant Contact is currently the only marketing platform offering this depth of automated multi-channel campaign generation for SMBs.

Campaign Builder leverages Constant Contact's AI platform, along with best practices from its decades of experience as a digital marketing pioneer, to automate the areas where SMBs are most likely to get stuck — creating content and choosing the right channels to reach their audience. Campaign Builder helps Constant Contact customers set a goal and expand it into a strategic plan they can execute easily. It analyzes the customer's goal and, in seconds, develops a recommended set of marketing tactics that will help achieve the intended outcome, complete with detailed recommendations for the best content, channels and timing for each communication.

A recent study by Constant Contact illustrates that an SMB's biggest barriers to marketing success are a lack of time and marketing expertise. Over half of SMBs have less than an hour each day for marketing, and 73 percent express doubt that their strategy is effective. Campaign Builder solves ‌each of those challenges by speeding up the creation process and suggesting better ways for SMBs to reach their target customers, based on benchmarked best practices, including new channels and initiatives. Currently, just 16 percent of SMBs feel very confident that they have the correct channel mix to reach their customers, and 60 percent say they don't have the time or knowledge to try new tactics.

"Small businesses know they need to market themselves, but they rarely find the time they need to do it well; the process is time-consuming, complex and there are too many places to get stuck if you aren't a marketing expert," said Russ Morton, chief product officer at Constant Contact. "We want to alleviate that stress for our customers by being the marketing arm they don't have and enabling them to maximize their results with minimal effort. Campaign Builder transforms an SMB's ability to market their business through a quick and easy experience that empowers them to spend less time on marketing while expanding their tactics and instilling confidence that they are making progress toward their goals."

"Campaign Builder is like a three-second thing; I tell it what I'd like to accomplish, and then it gives me a week's worth of marketing content that I can just post in different channels at the recommended times," said Constant Contact customer, Jenn Polito, Director of Business Development at Netcom Paysystem. "It's a time-saver, big time, and the best part is that it doesn't give me a migraine walking through the process."

In addition to Campaign Builder, Constant Contact also recently launched BrandKit, a fully-automated experience that helps SMBs maintain brand consistency across their marketing campaigns.

Constant Contact's BrandKit leverages AI to automatically import an SMB's creative assets from its website into Constant Contact. Once imported, BrandKit creates a tailored theme and template that can be easily applied to future campaigns. This one-click process helps SMBs work more efficiently by eliminating the need to manually upload fonts, logo files, colors and images into every new email, and empowers them to start marketing quickly. It also prevents customer confusion stemming from inconsistencies in the company's look and feel.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact makes digital marketing easy and effective for small businesses and nonprofits around the world. Whether just starting out, or managing complex multi-channel campaigns, SMBs benefit from our powerful SaaS platform that delivers a simplified marketing experience with less time spent and better results. With cutting-edge technology, best-in-class deliverability and award-winning customer support, we help the small stand tall.

