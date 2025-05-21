Constant Contact and Xero collaborate to fuel small business growth

Seamless integration automates marketing and accounting for small business growth, freeing up valuable time and streamlining workflows.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Constant Contact , the leading provider of digital marketing tools for small businesses and nonprofits, today announced a powerful new integration with Xero , the global small business accounting platform. This collaboration fuels small business growth by providing an automated workflow between digital marketing and accounting systems — thereby saving time and streamlining operations.

The integration connects two essential resources small businesses rely on every day — their marketing platform and financial management systems. In just a few clicks, Constant Contact users can automatically sync their Xero contacts into email campaigns, making it easy to send targeted, high-impact messages and measure results. Xero customers gain access to Constant Contact's robust digital marketing platform, including AI-powered email, automations, SMS, social media, event tools, and more. By unifying marketing and customer contact data, the integration helps small businesses boost campaign engagement and save time.

"The average small business is pressed for time with under an hour each day to dedicate to marketing and even less time to chase payments," said Stephanie Ting, Chief Strategy Officer at Constant Contact. "This integration is a game-changer because it connects the dots between a business owner's marketing and finance systems, enabling these two critical functions to work together for business growth. By eliminating the time spent manually syncing contacts between marketing and accounting, small businesses can now focus on running and growing their business. Xero shares our mission to help small businesses grow, and together, we're giving small business owners the tools they need to work efficiently, connect with customers and thrive."

"We're excited about the benefits this partnership with Constant Contact will provide to small businesses," said Vikram Grover, SVP of Partnerships at Xero. "In today's digital landscape, effective online marketing is vital for reaching customers and growing a business. By creating a seamless, automated workflow between digital marketing and finance through this integration, we're helping businesses save time, improve cash flow, and ultimately drive greater efficiency—allowing them to focus on connecting with customers and thriving in the digital world."

The integration is available starting today for US-based Constant Contact and Xero small business customers. Future expansion will include additional regions, enhanced data integrations that incorporate financial insights for improved audience segmentation, and marketing automations driven by unified customer data.

Additionally, Constant Contact customers can get Xero free for 6 months on any business plan, and Xero customers qualify for 50 percent off Constant Contact for 6 months on any Constant Contact plan.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact makes digital marketing easy and effective for small businesses and nonprofits across the globe. Whether just starting or managing complex multi-channel campaigns, SMBs benefit from our powerful SaaS platform that delivers a simplified marketing experience with less time spent and better results. With cutting-edge technology, best-in-class deliverability, and award-winning customer support, we help the small stand tall.

SOURCE Constant Contact

Media Contacts: For Constant Contact: Michael Wood, [email protected]