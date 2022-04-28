SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. RELEASES ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. ("Sleeping Giant") (TSXV: SSX.P), a capital pool company, has released its audited annual financial statements ("Annual Financials") and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Sleeping Giant announces the naming of Jonah Nguyen to the Board of Directors. Jonah Nguyen has also been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Sleeping Giant would like to thank Lonn Bate, who has tendered his resignation as a Director and as Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please refer to the Annual Financials and the MD&A, which are available to the public under Sleeping Giant's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Sleeping Giant is actively involved in the process of searching for a Qualifying Transaction.

About the Company

Sleeping Giant is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of Policy 2.4 of the TSX-V that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the TSX-V, until the completion of a "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined therein), Sleeping Giant will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed "Qualifying Transaction".

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

For further information: Please contact Terence S. Meek, CEO of Sleeping Giant at 403-813-3244.