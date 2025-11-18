SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. ("Sleeping Giant") (TSXV: SSX), is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Sleeping Giant (the "Shareholders") approved all matters at Sleeping Giant's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") on November 18, 2025. 50.48% of Sleeping Giant's shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The matters approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to appoint four nominees as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Terence Meek 96.90%

Jonah Nguyen 96.90%

Greg Turnbull, KC 100%

Jack Elliott 100%

The resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as Sleeping Giant's auditors was approved by 100% of the shares represented at the Meeting.

The resolution to approve Sleeping Giant's amended and restated stock option plan was approved by 100% of the shares represented at the Meeting. The option plan is a "rolling" 10% stock option plan pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange policies.

For more details, please refer to Sleeping Giant's information circular dated October 16, 2025 with respect to the Meeting. The report on voting for the Meeting will be available on Sleeping Giant's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sleeping Giant

Sleeping Giant is a TSXV listed company with non-operated oil and gas assets located in Alberta, Canada.

