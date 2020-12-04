Company poised to continue positive growth with expansion

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), the leading specialty mattress retailer in Canada, is widening its network of retail stores. Following an unprecedented third quarter highlighted by impressive growth in both its brick and mortar and e-commerce businesses, the company continues to invest in the physical retail space offering Canadians more ways to shop locally. The Welland store opens on December 5th and is located at 897 Niagara Street, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 281 stores.

"We experienced an exceptional third quarter thanks to the growth of our online business and widespread network of stores. This new store opening reinforces our commitment to brick and mortar retail and the positive impact it has on local communities and our business," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country Canada. "The store opening not only comes at a time when consumers are doing their holiday shopping, but also when they are starting to plan ahead for the new year by identifying important wellness goals which are rooted in achieving a better sleep. We're thrilled to provide residents in this growing community with more ways to shop locally and to safely connect with us – physically as well as digitally – to assist with all their essential sleep needs now and moving forward."

For more than two decades, Sleep Country has been a local pillar in communities nationwide, serving as a trusted source for Canadians looking to get their best sleep. Known for providing knowledgeable service and expertise from dedicated, trained Sleep Experts, guests can expect a personalized experience aimed at matching individual sleep needs along with access to an extensive high-quality line-up of products. This diverse product offering includes mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, weighted blankets and more from leading brands.

As part of Sleep Country's enhanced health and safety protocols, the new Welland location will feature:

Use of PPE – Mandatory use of masks by store associates and customers at all times.

Disposable Pillow and Mattress Protectors – Mandatory use to provide a protective barrier between customers and product testing.

Cleaning Stations – To provide hand sanitizer for customers and employees throughout the store.

Floor Decals – To provide physical distancing guidance within the stores.

Store Signage – To reinforce physical distancing measures and practices posted in windows and throughout the store.

Frequent Disinfection – To provide hard surface cleaning and disinfection of all hard surfaces including countertops, PIN pads, work areas, common display and customer trial areas.

Details for the new location include:

Sleep Country Welland, ON: 897 Niagara Street, Welland, ON, L3C 1M4

Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 am-9 pm), Saturday (9:30 am-6 pm), Sunday (11am-5pm)

Opening Date: December 5, 2020

Please note store hours and opening dates are subject to provincial operating guidelines. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of December 5, 2020, Sleep Country has 281 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

