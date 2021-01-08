Sleep Country expands in Alberta market with new location in Fort Saskatchewan

Company kicks off 2021 by growing retail store network

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer, is broadening its network of retail stores in Western Canada. Following record third quarter results across its omnichannel infrastructure, the company continues to grow its physical retail space. The new Fort Saskatchewan store opens on January 9 and is located at 9344 Southfort Drive in the Southpointe Shopping Centre, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 282 stores.

"Despite facing unique challenges in 2020, we delivered exceptional third quarter results, underpinned by the strong and growing demand for our high-quality product offering. By expanding into a new market in Alberta, we are advancing our mission to provide Canadians with the products they need to get their best night's sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country Canada. "As our first store opening in 2021, we are thrilled to support consumers' wellness goals for the year ahead by helping guide them to properly invest in their sleep - a key pillar of health and wellness. We look forward to serving the local Fort Saskatchewan community and offering them a safe and engaging shopping experience for their immediate and future sleep needs."

Over the course of more than 25 years in business, Sleep Country has cemented its position as a pillar in the local communities it proudly serves coast-to-coast. Sleep Country's unwavering commitment to providing a personalized shopping experience is guided by the knowledge of its trained Sleep Experts who are driven to find customized solutions to meet our customer's individual sleep needs. Additionally, Sleep Country's innovative product offering of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, weighted blankets and more from the world's leading sleep brands positions Sleep Country as Canada's one-stop shop for sleep essentials.

The new Fort Saskatchewan location will abide by the Government of Alberta's current COVID-19 restrictions, which require all retailers to operate at a 15 per cent store capacity. As part of Sleep Country's enhanced health and safety protocols, the new retail store will also feature:

Use of PPE – Mandatory use of masks by store associates and customers at all times.

Disposable Pillow and Mattress Protectors – Mandatory use to provide a protective barrier between customers and product testing.

Cleaning Stations – To provide hand sanitizer for customers and employees throughout the store.

Floor Decals – To provide physical distancing guidance within the stores.

Store Signage – To reinforce physical distancing measures and practices posted in windows and throughout the store.

Frequent Disinfection – To provide hard surface cleaning and disinfection of all hard surfaces including countertops, PIN pads, work areas, common display and customer trial areas.

Details for the new location include:

Sleep Country Fort Saskatchewan

Address: 9344 Southfort Drive, Unit 115, Fort Saskatchewan, AB, T8L 0C5

Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: January 9, 2021

Please note store hours and opening dates are subject to provincial operating guidelines. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of January 9, 2021, Sleep Country has 282 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

SOURCE Sleep Country

For further information: Sandy Indig, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 416-409-3043; or Lauren Steeves, North Strategic, [email protected], 306-717-3253

Related Links

www.sleepcountry.ca

