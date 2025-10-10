VALCOURT, QC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Ski-Doo, a brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO), is thrilled to announce that the 2026 Ski-Doo Summit X model with Expert Package has been named Snowmobile of the Year by Snow Goer magazine, one of the most respected publications in the snowmobiling industry.

The 2026 Ski-Doo Summit X with Expert Package takes technical riding to new heights. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

The prestigious honor recognizes the Summit X with Expert Package as a snowmobile that perfectly embodies innovation, forward thinking design and real-world results with its deep-snow performance and rider-focused technology. It was selected based on Snow Goer's core evaluation pillars: innovation, ride quality, performance, and market impact.

"The Summit X with Expert Package is more stable, better at holding its line, even when crossing other rider's trenches, and less demanding of constant rider input," said Snow Goer editors in their announcement. "It results in easier, less-fatiguing rides. For the truly hardcore mountain riders, though, it simply means they can push limits even further."

Engineered for the most demanding mountain riders, the 2026 Summit X with Expert Package features the revolutionary REV Gen5 platform combined with the Rotax 850 E-TEC engines, with or without turbocharging, delivering razor-sharp handling and class-leading performance. It sets new benchmarks in the industry with its 32-inch wide front suspension and ski-stance, revised geometry, and the Twin Link steering system that take agility to new levels. They work together to allow easier deep snow carving, tighten steering feel, limit bump steer, and let the skis to turn further into the snow for stronger counter steering, enabling riders to stay focused on the terrain.

"This recognition by Snow Goer validates our relentless focus on the rider experience," Pascal Vincent, Global Product Strategy Director, Snowmobiles at BRP. "The Summit X with Expert Package is not just a snowmobile--it's a tool for passionate mountain riders to explore new playgrounds and elevate their riding to the next level. Being named Snowmobile of the Year is a reflection of the innovation and passion our entire Ski-Doo team puts into developing the latest and greatest snowmobiles, as well as that of our riders who always challenge us to break the status quo in the industry."

With decades of mountain heritage, including the first mountain specific Summit introduced in 1994, Ski-Doo continues to lead the industry through innovation that empowers riders and takes the industry further. Visit the Ski-Doo website to learn more about all 2026 models.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For media inquiries: Steve Cowing, Media Relations, Ski-Doo, 651 755-2520, [email protected], [email protected]