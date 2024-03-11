Sixty-six new units of affordable housing to be built rapidly in Granby

GRANBY, QC, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, and François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Public Security, Minister responsible for the Estrie Region and Member of the National Assembly for Granby, are proud to announce that 66 new housing units are set to be completed quickly in Granby. These units form one of the projects selected under the second call for projects under the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec.

The project selected for Granby is:

City: Granby

Name of project: Le Médina

Project developer: Holocie co-op

Number of housing units: 66

Target population: Families and individuals

This project was made possible through the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, to which the governments of Canada and Quebec have each contributed $900 million. The City of Granby is also a financial partner in this project. Granby must provide a contribution equivalent to at least 40% of the SHQ's base subsidy to the project.

In response to the housing crisis afflicting our communities, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16 that 2,574 new housing units are being built, quickly, across Quebec through 47 selected projects, including the one announced today. To ensure that these projects are started quickly, their developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.

Quotes:

"Every citizen of Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the construction of 66 new affordable units in Granby thanks to the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. The Government of Canada is firmly committed to building more housing, faster, and to making sure no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Granby area shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Members of our community can count on our government to step up and deal with the housing crisis in our region. Today's announcement is the result of successful collaborative work. I applaud the federal and provincial governments, the City of Granby that has implemented the required financial levers, our local partners and, of course, the project's leaders, who believe that affordable, social housing can contribute to a better quality of life in our community."

François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Granby

"At a time when access to affordable housing is a high priority, our federal government has rallied to make this vital project a reality. These 66 new units in Granby, built through the Canada-Quebec Agreement, show our shared commitment to creating inclusive and accessible communities for all."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"I am extremely pleased to see these new affordable units being built thanks to financial support from the governments of Quebec and Canada. The City of Granby has been working with the Holocie co-op for several months to make this project a reality. These family housing units will play a crucial role in our community as safe and affordable homes for many families in need. In addition, the on-site presence of community organizations in housing projects like Le Médina proves that it is possible to develop inclusive and supportive projects for everyone."

Julie Bourdon, Mayor of Granby

"The Holocie co-op proudly applied its founding principle of collective intelligence to provide affordable housing and a suitable environment for a community organization to benefit our Granby community. This type of project got started thanks to financial support from the federal government, the Government of Quebec, and the City of Granby. We are grateful for this invaluable support, which will enable us to build 66 affordable housing units and welcome Partage Notre-Dame on the building's ground floor. The commitment of the various stakeholders shows that, when we work together, we can build projects that benefit our community."

Jean-François Arsenault, President of the Holocie co-op

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).





To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.





The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, nonprofits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.





The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million earmarked for the Government of Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.





Government of initiative launched in that includes $900 million earmarked for the Government of . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.





, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .





. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total.





, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province, based in particular on the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that cities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. The government also intends to propose legislative amendments (which are being drafted and are subject to adoption by the National Assembly) aimed at improving urban densification, streamlining multi-unit construction approval and thus reducing the associated delays.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation, and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook

