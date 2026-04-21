From the iconic Montreal Canadiens to local community rinks, Delmar supports the game at every level

MONTREAL, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Delmar International (www.delmarcargo.com), a global leader in logistics and supply chain management solutions, has been proudly rooted in Canada for more than 60 years. The company celebrates this milestone reflecting on values that have shaped Delmar from the very beginning--community, perseverance, and pride--values which resonate in the spirit embodied by the game of hockey.

Delmar is a proud partner of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, the highest-level professional hockey team the company sponsors in Canada, this celebratory year. The Canadiens represent more than a franchise; for more than a century, they have been a symbol of excellence, resilience, and shared identity for generations of Canadians. From historic Stanley Cup moments to iconic players and unforgettable games, the team has helped shape Montreal's culture and unite fans across the country.

Delmar's commitment to hockey extends well beyond the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, where its logo has been consistently featured across the ice, rink boards, and throughout the arena for years.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Delmar attributes its long-term success to a strong foundation. This approach is seen in the company's support for hockey at all levels--from the NHL to Place Bell in Laval, home of the AHL's Laval Rocket, The LHJMQ Drummondville Voltigeurs at Centre Marcel-Dionne, and local rinks throughout Montreal and nearby areas.

From young skaters taking their first steps onto the ice to late-night recreational leagues that bring communities together and philanthropic hockey related events, Delmar promotes health & wellness, community engagement, and access to the sport for people of all ages. These partnerships reinforce the company's long-standing belief that no matter how far you go, remembering where you started is part of what makes you great.

"Our connection to hockey and to the Montreal Canadiens reflects who we are as a company," said Robert Cutler, CEO of The Delmar Group. "We believe in long-term partnerships, resilience, and consistency while never losing sight of where it starts. Hockey brings people together."

"The Montreal Canadiens are proud to partner with Delmar, a Montreal-based organization that shares our strong commitment to community and the growth of hockey across Canada. Their support at every level of the game helps strengthen the future of the sport and the communities we serve." said Luigi Carola, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Groupe CH.

With the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL 2026 playoffs, Delmar shares in the excitement with pride resonating across the entire organization.

"It's wonderful to have the opportunity to support the Montreal Canadiens, our communities, and young fans who are inspired by the sport to dream big. It's a full circle moment." Cutler added. "Go Habs Go!"

About Delmar International Inc.

Established in 1965, Delmar offers comprehensive customs brokerage, air freight, ocean freight, ground transportation, warehousing and distribution, supply chain consulting, as well as a complete range of cargo management services. Delmar remains strategically asset light and has offices in 17 countries with roughly 1500 employees.

SOURCE Delmar International Inc.

Media Contact: Oliver Cutler, Chief Marketing Officer, 1-514-636-8800/[email protected]