MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the current situation, Videotron stands with the Ukrainian community and is adding the Ukrainian-language HD news channel Ukraine 24 to its channel line-up. Ukraine 24 is available as of today on illico (#875) and starting March 16 on Helix TV (#383). There will be a free preview of Ukraine 24 for all customers for 30 days and it will then be available in our selection of custom channels to give customers who have family or friends in Ukraine access to news in real time, in their native language.

More Ukrainian content on Toober via Helix TV

Videotron also wants to inform its customers that they can access several Ukrainian channels on Helix TV using the Toober app for international channels, including 1+1 International, Pershiy Natsionaniy (First National), 5 Kanal (Channel 5) and UATV, Espresso TV Kyiv TV.

Long-distance charges suspended

Videotron reminds customers that all long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine are suspended until March 31, 2022 to allow customers to reach family and loved ones in the country without having to worry about tolls. The charges are automatically cancelled on all residential, business and mobile accounts. Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Ukraine.

About Videotron

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. , is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2021, Videotron was serving 1,418,600 television customers. It had 503,400 subscribers to its Club illico and Vrai video streaming services. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,840,800 subscribers as of December 31, 2021. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,601,900 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 824,900 Québec households and organizations. Videotron is ranked as one of Montréal's top employers..

