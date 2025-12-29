SISU INVESTMENT CORPORATION PURCHASES SHARES OF WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. FROM 2361380 ONTARIO LIMITED

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Sisu Investment Corporation ("Sisu") and 2361380 Ontario Limited ("2361380") announced that on December 24, 2025 Sisu purchased from 2361380 (the "Transaction") 2,500,000 Class A Shares ("Class A Shares") and 115,000 Class B Shares ("Class B Shares") of Wilmington Capital Management Inc. ("Wilmington") (TSX: WCM.A) (TSX: WCM.B).

The acquired shares represent approximately 22% and 11.5% of the presently issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. Following the Transaction Sisu owns 4,065,574 Class A Shares which represent approximately 35.4% of the outstanding Class A Shares and 292,559 Class B Shares which represent approximately 29.3% of the Class B Shares and 2361380 owns 1,013,420 Class A Shares which represent approximately 8.8% of the outstanding Class A Shares and 90,000 Class B Shares which represent approximately 9% of the Class B Shares. The Class A Shares and Class B Shares were acquired by Sisu for investment purposes.

The securities were acquired by Sisu through a private purchase from 2361380 at a price of C$2.50 per share for an aggregate purchase price of C$6,537,500.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. Early warning reports regarding Sisu's purchase and 2361380's sale of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com under Wilmington's issuer profile. Sisu is located at 105 Robinson St., Oakville, Ontario, Canada L6J 1G1 and 2361380 is located at 194 Front St., Oakville, Ontario, Canada L6J 1A2. For further information please contact Andrew Cockwell at 416-640-2595.

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the future filing by Sisu of an early warning report. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Sisu Investment Corporation