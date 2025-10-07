SISU INVESTMENT CORPORATION PURCHASES SHARES OF WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Sisu Investment Corporation ("Sisu") announced that on October 6, 2025 it purchased (the "Transaction") 1,565,574 Class A Shares ("Class A Shares") and 92,159 Class B Shares ("Class B Shares") of Wilmington Capital Management Inc. ("Wilmington") (TSX: WCM.A) (TSX: WCM.B).

The acquired shares represent approximately 14% and 9% of the presently issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. Following the Transaction Sisu owns, directly, 1,565,574 Class A Shares which represents approximately 14% of the outstanding Class A Shares and 177,559 Class B Shares which represents approximately 18% of the Class B Shares. The Class A Shares and Class B Shares were acquired for investment purposes.

The securities were acquired through private purchases from Rosebridge Capital Corp. Inc., Christopher Killi, and Marc Sardachuk, at a price of C$2.875 per share for an aggregate purchase price of C$4,765,982.39.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding Sisu's purchase of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com under Wilmington's issuer profile. Sisu is located at 105 Robinson St., Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the future filing by Sisu of an early warning report. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact Andrew Cockwell at 416-640-2595