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TSX-V: SOI

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated March 2, 2026 and entitled "Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units" (the "Announcement Release"), that the Company's "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") is fully-subscribed, including the exercise in full of the agents' option.

Accordingly, the Company expects to close the Offering on March 18, 2026 (the "Closing Date") for gross proceeds of $24,999,999.80, comprising (i) an aggregate of 40,740,740 flow-through units of the Company (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.27 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $10,999,999.80, and (ii) an aggregate of 70,000,000 hard dollar units of the Company (each, an "HD Unit") at a price of $0.20 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of $14,000,000 (including the full exercise of the agents' option for an additional 25,000,000 HD Units).

The Offering will be completed pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into among the Company and National Bank Capital Markets and MDCP Securities Ltd., as co-bookrunners and co-lead agents, on the Closing Date. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals.

All other terms of the Offering are as described in the Announcement Release.

An amended and restated offering document related to the Offering (the "Offering Document") can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.sirios.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document and other documents on the Company's SEDAR+ profile before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the meaning ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Sirios Resources Inc.

Sirios Resources is a mining exploration company based in Québec, focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

www.sirios.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, the completion of the Offering; the expected gross proceeds of the Offering; the anticipated date for closing of the Offering; the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals; the tax treatment of the FT Units; the expected incurrence by the Company of eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures"; the renunciation by the Company of the Qualifying Expenditures to each initial subscriber of FT Units effective no later than December 31, 2026; and other expected tax implications in respect of the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions including, among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated; that the price of gold and other commodities, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, and general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time such assumptions were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements including, among others: changes in the Company's share price, future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing; uncertainty regarding the ability to obtain additional financing if and when needed and on reasonable terms; Aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated; changes in exploration programs based upon results; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents; effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; environmental risks; changes in laws and regulations; community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sirios Resources Inc.

For more information, please contact: Jean-Félix Lepage, Chief Executive Officer, 450-482-0603, [email protected]