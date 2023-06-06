SIR Royalty Income Fund Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

BURLINGTON, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) ("the Fund") is pleased to announce that all of the persons listed below were elected as Trustees of the Fund at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on May 31, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The percentage of votes cast for each nominee is as follows:

Nominee For Withheld Steven Dewis 99.32 % 0.68 % Michael Fisher 99.32 % 0.68 % Lembit Janes 99.62 % 0.38 % Sandra Levy 99.39 % 0.61 % Norm Mayr 99.59 % 0.41 %



In addition, the Fund reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Fund's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 53 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 37 locations; and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 10 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Square One, Reds® Kitchen + Wine Bar Fallsview and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns one Duke's Refresher® & Bar location in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com .

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856