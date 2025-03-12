SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces March 2025 Distribution

BURLINGTON, ON, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) ("the Fund") today declared a cash distribution of $0.095 per unit for the period February 1, 2025 to February 28, 2025. The distribution will be payable on March 31, 2025 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on March 21, 2025.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include Jack Astor's Bar and Grill® with 36 locations and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 13 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind Signature brands including The Loose Moose®, Reds® Square One and Edna + VitaTM. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns two Duke's Refresher® + Bar locations, which are currently not part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information, please contact: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856