SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Cybersecurity Incident At SIR Corp.

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - SIR Corp. (SIR), which owns and operates restaurants under license from a limited partnership subsidiary of SIR Royalty Income Fund (the Fund), is currently investigating a cybersecurity incident that has impacted a portion of its IT infrastructure. Upon discovering the incident, SIR immediately engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and investigation efforts.

SIR, the operating entity from which the Fund's equity income is ultimately derived, is continuing to operate its restaurants and guest payment platforms are secure.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. The Fund will provide a further update as the investigation progresses.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 36 locations; and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 13 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including The Loose Moose® and Reds® Square One. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns three additional restaurants, including two Duke's Refresher® + Bar locations and Edna + VitaTM, which are currently not part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com .

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information, please contact: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856