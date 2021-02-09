SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Closure of Three Restaurants at Yonge and Gerrard in Toronto

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) (the "Fund") today announced that, as of February 9, 2021, SIR Corp. ("SIR" or the "Company") will permanently close three restaurants located at the corner of Yonge and Gerrard in downtown Toronto. The three restaurants to be closed include a Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® ("Scaddabush"), Reds® Midtown Tavern and a Duke's Refresher & Bar™ ("Duke's"). The Scaddabush and Reds locations are part of the Royalty Pool.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered SIR's operating environment and put a great deal of stress on many businesses, including SIR. SIR's landlord presented the Company with an unexpected but mutually beneficial opportunity to vacate these properties as the landlord had a unique opportunity to lease the space to another tenant for a non-restaurant purpose. Given the current operating environment and uncertain future prospects, SIR decided to exercise this option and return the property to the landlord. The net proceeds from the termination agreement will be used to reduce the value of SIR's outstanding revolving loan, and SIR will have no further obligations, including for accrued and unpaid rent as well as future rent, at these closed locations.

"We want to thank our valued guests and team members for their loyalty and support during these unprecedented times. To the local community and all our valued partners, we sincerely thank you for the last 10 years and we will miss you. While we may not gather at this location again, you can still find a Scaddabush at 200 Front Street and numerous other locations throughout the GTA; our downtown REDS at 77 Adelaide Street and our REDS location at the Square One shopping mall. Our other Duke's location is nearby at 73 Front Street, next to the St. Lawrence Market, which will also accommodate our pop-up Renegade Chicken kitchen that formerly operated at Duke's Gerrard," said Peter Fowler, CEO of SIR Corp.

As a result of the closures of the two Royalty Pool restaurants, SIR will be required to return 291,901 Class A GP units to the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") on the next Adjustment Date which is January 1, 2022.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 37 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 9 locations; and Canyon Creek®, with three locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns one Duke's Refresher® & Bar location in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com .

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that indirectly has interests in the trademarks used by SIR.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this report, or incorporated herein by reference, including the information set forth as to the future financial or operating performance of the Fund or SIR, that are not current or historical factual statements may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements concerning the objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of the Fund, the SIR Holdings Trust (the "Trust"), the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, are forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" and other similar terminology and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Fund, the Trust, the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Risks related to forward-looking statements include, among other things, challenges presented by a number of factors, including: increased debt levels and unpaid rent obligations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; market conditions at the time of this filing; competition; changes in demographic trends; weather; changing consumer preferences and discretionary spending patterns; changes in consumer confidence; changes in national and local business and economic conditions; pandemics or other material outbreaks of disease or safety issues affecting humans or animals or food products; changes in tariffs and international trade; changes in foreign exchange; changes in availability of credit; legal proceedings and challenges to intellectual property rights; dependence of the Fund on the financial condition of SIR; legislation and governmental regulation, including the cost and/or availability of labour as it relates to changes in minimum wage rates or other changes to labour legislation and forced closures of restaurants and bars; laws affecting the sale and use of alcohol (including availability and enforcement); changes in cannabis laws; accounting policies and practices; and the results of operations and financial condition of SIR. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Many of these issues can affect the Fund's or SIR's actual results and could cause their actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Fund or SIR. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements are based on Management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and the Fund and SIR do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

For more information concerning the Fund's risks and uncertainties, please refer to the March 12, 2020 Annual Information Form, for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Fund's most recent interim filings, which are available under the Fund's profile at www.sedar.com.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this report are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Fund or SIR.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856

Related Links

http://www.sircorp.com

