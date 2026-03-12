SIR Royalty Income Fund Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

BURLINGTON, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) (the "Fund") today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2025") and year ended December 31, 2025 ("2025").

"We ended the year with strong fourth quarter performance, highlighted by Pooled Revenue growth of 17.4% compared to Q4 last year and same store sales growth of 8.0%. Guest traffic increased at our restaurants, particularly in Toronto, supported by the postseason run of the Toronto Blue Jays, and we continue to benefit from the popularity of our Scaddabush brand," said Peter Fowler, CEO of SIR Corp. "Supported by the solid performance of the Royalty Pooled Restaurants, the Fund Trustees approved a special year-end cash distribution to unitholders in December 2025, as excess distributable cash was available, and subsequently approved a 5% increase to monthly unitholder distributions in January 2026."

"We remain focused on growing the Royalty Pool. In January 2026, the new Scaddabush location in Barrie was added, meaning that all 14 Scaddabush locations are now part of the Royalty Pool. And in January 2027, the new Jack Astor's restaurant in Oshawa, which includes the Freida's Beverage Kitchen concept, is expected to be added to the Royalty Pool," continued Mr. Fowler. "With three new Scaddabush restaurants currently planned, and the recent successful addition of the Freida's concept to our Jack Astor's locations in Barrie and Oshawa, we believe that we are well positioned to drive further value for Fund unitholders going forward."

Q4 2025 Summary

Pooled Revenue totaled $73.1 million, an increase of 17.4% compared to $62.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q4 2024").

Royalty income in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") increased to $4.4 million, from $3.7 million in Q4 2024.

Equity income from the Partnership, which represents the Fund's pro rata share of the residual distributions of the Partnership, increased to $2.8 million, from $2.6 million in Q4 2024.

The Royalty Pooled Restaurants (the "Royalty Pool") generated consolidated same store sales ("SSS") (1) growth of 8.0%.

growth of 8.0%. Net earnings were $2.8 million compared to $2.2 million in Q4 2024.

Distributable cash (2) totaled $2.5 million, or $0.30 (basic and diluted) per Fund Unit, and cash distributed to unitholders totaled $2.8 million, representing a payout ratio (2) of 111.3%. The payout ratio (2) since the Fund's inception in 2004, up to and including Q4 2025, is 100.1%, in line with the Fund's target payout ratio (2) of 100% per annum.

totaled $2.5 million, or $0.30 (basic and diluted) per Fund Unit, and cash distributed to unitholders totaled $2.8 million, representing a payout ratio of 111.3%. The payout ratio since the Fund's inception in 2004, up to and including Q4 2025, is 100.1%, in line with the Fund's target payout ratio of 100% per annum. On October 1, 2025, the Jack Astor's® location in Barrie, Ontario re-opened after being closed for 30 days for a major renovation and to train personnel on an entirely new service package, including new food and beverage menus. This re-opening included the unveiling of Freida's Beverage Kitchen TM ("Freida's"), the new concept from SIR Corp ("SIR"). SIR has revamped the menu so that every dish is designed for sharing, including a new pizza category, making each meal at Jack Astor's and Freida's an event to mix, match, and indulge together. SIR has developed Freida's as a place where the art of cocktail creation is crafted and celebrated through iconic categories of Margaritas, Classics, Dirty Sodas and more.

("Freida's"), the new concept from SIR Corp ("SIR"). SIR has revamped the menu so that every dish is designed for sharing, including a new pizza category, making each meal at Jack Astor's and Freida's an event to mix, match, and indulge together. SIR has developed Freida's as a place where the art of cocktail creation is crafted and celebrated through iconic categories of Margaritas, Classics, Dirty Sodas and more. On December 3, 2025, SIR opened a new Jack Astor's + Freida's location in Oshawa, Ontario. This new restaurant is expected to be added to the Royalty Pool effective January 1, 2027.

On December 10, 2025, the Fund declared a special year-end cash distribution of $0.035 per Fund unit, which was paid on December 31, 2025 to unitholders of record as at December 19, 2025.

2025 Summary

Pooled Revenue totaled $282.2 million, an increase of 10.7% compared to $255.0 for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("2024").

Royalty income in the Partnership increased to $16.9 million from $15.3 million in 2024.

Equity income from the Partnership increased to $11.1 million from $10.7 million in 2024.

The Royalty Pooled Restaurants had SSS (1) growth of 2.8%.

growth of 2.8%. Net earnings were $8.5 million compared to $12.0 million in 2024.

Distributable cash (2) totaled $10.0 million, or $1.19 per Fund Unit (basic and diluted), and cash distributed to unitholders totaled $10.1 million, representing a payout ratio (2) of 101.3%.

totaled $10.0 million, or $1.19 per Fund Unit (basic and diluted), and cash distributed to unitholders totaled $10.1 million, representing a payout ratio of 101.3%. SIR opened two new restaurants: a Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® ("Scaddabush") in Barrie, Ontario and the Jack Astor's + Freida's in Oshawa, Ontario noted above. SIR also closed the Jack Astor's location in the Greenfield Park neighbourhood of Longueuil, Quebec, and the Duke's Refresher® + Bar location at the corner of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue in Toronto.

Subsequent Events

Effective January 1, 2026, the new Scaddabush location in Barrie, Ontario was added to the Royalty Pooled Restaurants, and the closed Jack Astor's location in Longueuil, Quebec was removed. The Royalty Pool currently consists of 52 restaurants, including: 35 Jack Astor's restaurants, 14 Scaddabush locations, Reds Square One®, The Loose Moose Tap + Grill® and Edna + Vita®.

On January 7, 2026, the Fund announced that its Board of Trustees approved a 5% increase to monthly unitholder cash distributions, resulting in an increase in the Fund's monthly cash distribution from $0.10 per Fund unit to $0.105 per Fund unit. The increase was effective for the distribution paid on January 30, 2026 to unitholders of record as at January 16, 2026.

2025 Financial Results Summary

($000s except restaurants and per Unit amounts) (audited)

Three-month period ended 12-month period ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024











Royalty Pooled Restaurants

52 49 52 49 Pooled Revenue generated by SIR Corp.

73,123 62,271 282,245 254,958











Royalty income to Partnership – 6% of Pooled Revenue

4,388 3,729 16,935 15,297 Partnership income allocated to Fund

2,792 2,612 11,096 10,662 Change in estimated fair value of the SIR Loan

1,000 750 1,500 5,500 Net earnings

2,770 2,189 8,466 12,028 Net Earnings per Fund Unit (basic)

$0.33 $0.26 $1.01 $1.44 Net Earnings per Fund Unit (diluted)

$0.33 $0.26 $1.01 $1.40

Pooled Revenue in Q4 2025 increased by 17.4% to $73.1 million, compared to $62.3 million in Q4 2024. The increase reflects additional revenue from the four new restaurants that were added to the Royalty Pool effective January 1, 2025 (three Scaddabush locations and Edna + Vita) and consolidated SSS(1) growth for the quarter, partially offset by the closed Jack Astor's restaurant that was removed from the Royalty Pool effective January 1, 2025 and the Jack Astor's restaurant that was closed in April of 2025. The increase in Pooled Revenue in Q4 2025 also reflects the negative impact of a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident that occurred on September 26, 2024. The incident primarily impacted SIR's operations during Q4 2024.

Net earnings for Q4 2025 were $2.8 million, or $0.33 (basic and diluted) per Fund Unit, compared to net earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.26 (basic and diluted) per Fund Unit, for Q4 2024. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributable to higher Pooled Revenue and a larger increase in the estimated fair value of the SIR Loan in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024. The estimated fair value of the SIR Loan increased by $1.0 million in Q4 2025, compared to $0.8 million in Q4 2024. Changes to the SIR Loan's valuation are related to IFRS 9, which requires the Fund to recognize the SIR Loan at fair value, with changes in the fair value being recorded in the statement of earnings.

Same Store Sales ("SSS")(1) Three-month period ended 12-month period ended Change in SSS(1) for Royalty Pooled Restaurants Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024









Jack Astor's® 8.7 % (4.5 %) 1.5 % (5.7 %) Scaddabush® 6.0 % 4.1 % 5.9 % 4.4 % Signature Restaurants 8.9 % 13.1 % 4.8 % 12.4 % Overall Change in SSS(1) 8.0 % (1.5 %) 2.8 % (2.6 %)

Jack Astor's SSS(1) performance for Q4 2025 includes 35 of the 36 open locations. Jack Astor's accounted for approximately 61.5% of Pooled Revenue in Q4 2025 and had SSS(1) growth of 8.7%. The increase was attributable to higher guest counts due to favourable weather conditions and the postseason success of the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as increased pricing and the negative impact of the cybersecurity incident during Q4 2024.

Scaddabush SSS(1) performance for Q4 2025 includes 10 out of the 14 locations. Scaddabush had SSS(1) growth of 6.0% in Q4 2025 due to higher dine-in guest traffic and take-out and delivery sales at certain locations, increased pricing, and the negative impact of the cybersecurity incident during Q4 2024.

The Signature Restaurants SSS(1) performance for Q4 2025 includes two restaurants (REDS® Square One and The Loose Moose Tap + Grill®). The Signature Restaurants had SSS(1) growth of 8.9% in Q4 2025, reflecting higher guest counts due to favourable weather conditions and the postseason success of the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as price increases and the negative impact of the cybersecurity incident during Q4 2024.

Distributable Cash(2)

The following table reconciles the relationship between cash provided by operating activities and distributable cash(2):

($000s except per Unit amounts and payout ratio(2)) Three-month period ended 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Cash provided by operating activities 2,767 2,749 9,368 10,181 Add/(deduct): Net change in non-cash working capital items 180 (474) 1,157 (830) Net change in income tax payable 349 351 (319) 61 Net change in distribution receivable from the Partnership (776) (437) (240) 116 Distributable cash(2) 2,520 2,189 9,966 9,528 Cash distributed for the period 2,806 2,387 10,093 9,548 (Shortfall) of distributable cash(2) (286) (198) (127) (20) Payout ratio(2) 111.3 % 109.0 % 101.3 % 100.2 % Distributable cash(2) per Fund Unit (basic and diluted) $0.30 $0.26 $1.19 $1.14

Distributable cash(2) for Q4 2025 totaled $2.5 million, or $0.30 per Fund Unit (basic and diluted), and distributions to Unitholders totaled $2.8 million, representing a payout ratio(2) of 111.3%. The payout ratio(2) for Q4 2025 reflects regular monthly cash distributions plus the special year-end cash distribution of $0.035 per Fund unit that was declared and paid in December 2025. The payout ratio(2) since the Fund's inception in 2004, up to and including Q4 2025, is 100.1%, in line with the Fund's target payout ratio(2) of 100% per annum.

Outlook

SIR continues to monitor consumer spending behavior in light of current evolving macroeconomic factors, including inflation, interest rates, and cross-border tariffs between Canada and the United States, and their potential impact on the Canadian economy and consumer confidence. Ongoing business impacts due to changes in the minimum wage and rising commodity costs have been influential in the bar and restaurant industry's changes in pricing overall.

SIR continues to innovate and provide immersive new product and service offerings to increase dine-in guest visits and to capitalize on the increased popularity of take-out and delivery services in commercial foodservice.

The new Jack Astor's + Freida's location in Oshawa, Ontario (opened in December 2025) is expected to be added to the Royalty Pooled Restaurants effective January 1, 2027.

SIR has leased three properties – in Windsor, Aurora and Kanata, Ontario – upon which it plans to develop three new Scaddabush locations. There can be no assurance at this time that these planned new restaurants will be opened or will become part of the Royalty Pooled Restaurants.

With its new Credit Agreement in place (effective May 15, 2025), SIR is pursuing additional sites to continue the successful growth of Scaddabush. SIR will also continue its practice of investing in existing restaurants to drive improved sales and earnings. In consideration of the ongoing economic and market conditions mentioned above, opening and renovation plans will be reviewed regularly and adjusted as necessary.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(1) Same store sales ("SSS") and same store sales growth ("SSSG") are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the Fund believes that SSS and SSSG are useful measures and provide investors with an indication of the change in year-over-year sales. The Fund's method of calculating SSS and SSSG may differ from those of other issuers and, accordingly, SSS and SSSG may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. SSS includes revenue from all SIR Restaurants included in Pooled Revenue except for those locations that were not open for the entire comparable periods in 2025 and 2024. SSSG is the percentage increase in SSS over the prior year comparable period.

(2) Distributable cash and payout ratio are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. However, the Fund believes that distributable cash and the payout ratio are useful measures as they provide investors with an indication of cash available for distribution. The Fund's method of calculating distributable cash and the payout ratio may differ from that of other issuers and, accordingly, distributable cash and the payout ratio may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that distributable cash and the payout ratio should not be construed as an alternative to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity and cash flows of the Fund. The payout ratio is calculated as cash distributed for the period as a percentage of the distributable cash for the period. Distributable cash represents the amount of money which the Fund expects to have available for distribution to Unitholders of the Fund, and is calculated as cash provided by operating activities of the Fund, adjusted for the net change in non-cash working capital items including a reserve for income taxes payable and the net change in the distribution receivable from the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. For a detailed explanation of how the Fund's distributable cash is calculated, please refer to the Fund's 2025 MD&A, which can be accessed via the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

2025 Filings

The Fund's audited consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), and the Partnership's Financial Statements, for the year ended December 31, 2025 are available via the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and SIR's website at www.sircorp.com.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include Jack Astor's Bar and Grill® with 36 locations, and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 14 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including The Loose Moose®, REDS® Square One and Edna + Vita®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns one Duke's Refresher® + Bar location, which is currently not part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this report, or incorporated herein by reference, including the information set forth as to the future financial or operating performance of the Fund or SIR, that are not current or historical factual statements may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements concerning the objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of the Fund, the SIR Holdings Trust (the "Trust"), the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, are forward-looking statements. These may include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated investments in technology, digital platforms, and the potential use of artificial intelligence ("AI") or other data–driven tools to support operational decision–making, guest experience initiatives, labour management, marketing, or supply chain processes. The words "may", "will", "should", "would", 'could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" and other similar terminology and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Fund, the Trust, the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Risks related to forward-looking statements include, among other things, challenges presented by a number of factors, including; market conditions at the time of this filing; competition; changes in demographic trends; weather; changing consumer preferences and discretionary spending patterns; the increased adoption of GLP-1 medications; changes in consumer confidence; changes in national and local business and economic conditions; pandemics or other material outbreaks of disease or safety issues affecting humans or animals or food products; the ability to maintain staffing levels; the impact of inflation, including on input prices and wages; the impact of the war in the Ukraine and/or the Middle East; changes in tariffs and international trade; changes in foreign exchange and interest rates; changes in availability of credit; legal proceedings and challenges to intellectual property rights; dependence of the Fund on the financial condition of SIR; legislation and governmental regulation, including the cost and/or availability of labour as it relates to changes in minimum wage rates or other changes to labour legislation and forced closures of or other limits placed on restaurants and bars; laws affecting the sale and use of alcohol (including availability and enforcement); changes in cannabis laws; changes in environmental laws; privacy matters; accounting policies and practices; changes in tax laws; the results of operations and financial condition of SIR; and risks associated with the adoption, integration, reliability, regulatory oversight and ethical use of AI or other emerging technologies, including potential impacts on data governance, cybersecurity, operational decision–making, and customer–facing digital platforms. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Many of these issues can affect the Fund's or SIR's actual results and could cause their actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Fund or SIR. There can be no assurance that SIR will remain compliant in the future with all of its financial covenants under the Credit Agreement and imposed by the lender. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not place undue reliance on them. The Fund and SIR expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly disclose or release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and the Fund and SIR do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Fund or SIR.

For more information concerning the Fund's risks and uncertainties, please refer to the March 12, 2026 Annual Information Form, for the period ended December 31, 2025, and the Fund's 2025 MD&A, which are available under the Fund's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information, please contact: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856