WINNIPEG, MB, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sipcam Agro announced today a new commercial agreement (rights to sell) that allows the company to assume the exclusive rights to sell and distribute Sencor® 75 DF and Sencor® 480 F herbicides in Canada. The transition, completed in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation who acquired SENCOR solo in 24 countries including Canada from Bayer, strengthens Canada's growing portfolio of crop protection solutions and reinforces its long-term commitment to Canadian growers.

Sencor® products have been trusted for decades for their proven performance on tough broadleaf and grassy weeds across a wide range of crops including pulse crops, potatoes, soybeans, and other crops. By integrating Sencor® 75 DF and Sencor® 480 F into its Canadian portfolio, Sipcam Agro expands its ability to deliver proven performers, in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and biostimulants.

"We're excited to bring these well-established Sencor® brands into the Canadian portfolio," said Howie Zander, National Account Manager with Sipcam Agro. "Canadian growers rely on Sencor for proven broad-spectrum performance, and as a Group 5 mode of action, Sencor is a very important tool to help growers manage weed resistance. Growers also appreciate the convenient packaging of the Sencor brands."

Sipcam will begin managing all sales, marketing, and distribution activities for Sencor® 75 DF and Sencor® 480 F in Canada following the transition period. Product labels, formulations, and regulatory status will remain unchanged, ensuring uninterrupted availability for retailers and growers.

This agreement reflects Sipcam Agro's ongoing investment in expanding its Canadian portfolio with solutions that meet evolving customer needs. Sipcam continues to build a diverse range of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and biostimulants, designed to support sustainable, profitable production across key cropping systems.

About Sipcam Agro

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc., is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company recognized worldwide for 80 years of chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise. Built to serve customers across North America and Canada with global production capabilities, Sipcam Agro offers U.S. formulation facilities, years of crop and turf protection product experience, and significant warehouse space. Since 2024, Sipcam Agro in Canada is focused on being a high-quality, competitively priced, and dependable supplier of crop protection products. In concert with the company's skilled team and superior portfolio, Zander is helping to expand Sipcam's international footprint to enable immediate close partnerships with new key customers in Canada. For more information, visit www.sipcam.com and www.sipcamagrocanada.ca.

