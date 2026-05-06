Sinopec Launches "Fenghuo" Industrial AI Agent: An Industry First That Turns AI into Digital Employees And Domain Experts

BEIJING, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec", HKG: 0386) has unveiled the "Fenghuo" industrial AI agent, the first digital expert in the petrochemical sector capable of actively participating in production operations.

The "Fenghuo" AI agent can analyze production data, interact with industrial software, and generate scientific research and engineering outcomes, essentially functioning as a "digital colleague" for petrochemical employees. The innovation marks the first time that AI achieving independent operational capability in the petrochemical sector, a key milestone in Sinopec's efforts to advance AI from a general-purpose tool to a core driver of industrial productivity--infusing new technological momentum into the high-quality development of the entire industry chain.

Built on Sinopec's "Great Wall" large model, the "Fenghuo" intelligent agent achieves three major breakthroughs:

Deep domain knowledge accumulation : integrating over one billion expert insights and experiences, the equivalent of carrying an entire petrochemical library with every task while being capable of continuous learning and autonomous iteration.

: integrating over one billion expert insights and experiences, the equivalent of carrying an entire petrochemical library with every task while being capable of continuous learning and autonomous iteration. Precise utilization of specialized toolchains and enterprise data : operates industrial simulation, process modeling, and other systems to complete engineering calculations.

: operates industrial simulation, process modeling, and other systems to complete engineering calculations. Stable execution of complex tasks over extended periods: to autonomously break down multi-step industrial processes and maintain reliable performance during continuous operations that last several hours.

The first deployment of "Fenghuo" AI agent spans four roles: Fenghuo Scientist, Fenghuo Engineer, Fenghuo Programmer, and Fenghuo Assistant. The Scientist and Engineer serve as core productivity roles, autonomously analyzing tasks and leveraging industrial software to conduct specialized work, such as dynamic oilfield development analysis and refining process optimization. Meanwhile, the Fenghuo Assistant helps employees with data organization, report writing, and other routine tasks, improving daily office efficiency.

In recent years, Sinopec has continuously advanced the vision of a "Digital and Intelligent Sinopec." Moving forward, the company will take the "Fenghuo" industrial AI agent as a springboard to further promote the integrated application and iterative evolution of artificial intelligence across the petrochemical industry chain, continuously injecting new digital intelligence into the high-quality development of China's energy and chemical sector.

For more information, please visit http://www.sinopec.com/listco/en/.

SOURCE SINOPEC

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