Sinopec Hosts “In Search of China-Algeria Youth Cultural Ambassadors” Final Selection and Awards Ceremony in Algiers.

ALGIERS, Algeria, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") held the final selection and awards ceremony for the A la recherche d' ambassadeur culturel de la jeunesseentre la Chine et l' Algérie (In Search of China-Algeria Youth Cultural Ambassadors) initiative in Algiers. Five outstanding young participants were named Ambassadeur culturel de la jeunesseentre la Chine et l' Algérie (China-Algeria Youth Cultural Ambassadors), recognizing their efforts to share stories of bilateral cooperation through a youthful lens and strengthen people-to-people ties.

The event serves as a key platform for cultural exchange and a concrete step in implementing the "Youth Development" initiative under the eight common actions of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, laying a solid foundation for the long-term growth of China-Algeria relations.

Yongsheng Yu, Managing Director of Sinopec Group Branding Department, emphasized the company's commitment to balanced energy and cultural collaboration in Africa. "These young ambassadors demonstrate how civilizational exchange can spark fresh vitality among the next generation, becoming a vital link for mutual understanding," he said.

Smail Debbache, President of the Algeria-China Friendship Association, praised the program for building bridges of communication and understanding between the two nations' youth. "This initiative not only showcases the diversity and appeal of our cultures but also highlights Sinopec's proactive role in fostering mutual learning and heartfelt connections," he said.

Algerian Minister of Culture and Arts Malika Bendouda reflected on her own exposure to Chinese philosophy during her youth, particularly the enduring influence of Confucian thought. She urged young people from both countries to serve as cultural ambassadors, using exchange to forge lasting bonds and ensure intergenerational friendship.

Guo Jianjun, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Algeria, underscored the deep-rooted friendship tracing back to the ancient Silk Road and now thriving under the Belt and Road Initiative. "Youth are the future of China-Algeria friendship. We hope they will embrace openness and innovation to write new chapters of cooperation," he noted.

Since its launch, the program has engaged a large number of "Gen Z" participants. Algerian youth submitted 165 entries, including short videos and vlogs, highlighting Belt and Road stories and bilateral goodwill. After multiple rounds of review, 30 works advanced to the semi-finals, with 15 finalists competing onstage before five were selected as ambassadors.

