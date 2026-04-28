MONTRÉAL, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Sinister Sports, the ultimate leader in endurance trail running races, will be debuting ULTRA OBSCURA (UO), a twenty-four hour trail race in Mont Sutton, Québec, June 13 and 14.

What sets Ultra Obscura apart from its competitors is its ability to bring together every kind of runner choosing to race 10 km to 84 km, with a unique element of strategy.

Photo credit : Dean Heliotis for Sinister Sports (CNW Group/Sinister Sports)

Mont Sutton, renowned for its hiking trails, is the perfect location for this race. Mont Sutton, Sutton Natural Environmental Park (PENS), and Plein Air Sutton offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and are easily accessible from Montréal, other major centres in Québec, as well as, certain regions of Eastern Canada and the United States. With a commitment to a true trail experience, UO will run entirely on well-maintained trails, ranging from single to double track. The UO offers a flexible format, allowing participants to stop after each stage and receive a finisher's medal, a feature that is highly appreciated. This combination of accessibility, scenic beauty, and community spirit makes the race even more appealing to participants of all levels.

Brian Gallant, owner and director of Sinister Sports said, "I am incredibly excited to bring Ultra Obscura to Sutton; there was such a huge demand to have a race in Eastern Canada." Gallant has been hosting endurance events for 25 years and, "Ultra Obscura is one of the most unique and exciting event concepts we have created."

In partnership with Mont Sutton, PENS, Plein Air Sutton and other community stakeholders, Sinister Sports is proud to support local outdoor culture, and a portion of the proceeds goes towards trail building and maintenance. Sinister Sports ensures their participants safety and well-being is of the utmost importance by partnering with local Search and Rescue, and contracted medical services.

The Sinister Sports Series includes the Award-winning Canadian Death Race, a 118km course spanning three Canadian Rocky Mountains and the Sinister 7 Ultra, which has won the Travel Alberta Alto Award for Sustainable tourism. More recently, Sinister Sports was awarded the Athletics Canada 2027 and 2028 Canadian Trail Running Championships at their Sinister 7 Ultra event in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta.

www.sinistersports.ca

SOURCE Sinister Sports

For more information, Media Kit and/or interviews with founder Brian Gallant, contact: [email protected] and/or at (514) 996-9532