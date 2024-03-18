Singapore and Hong Kong Judiciaries sign first Memorandum of Understanding to promote the efficient administration of family justice

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- The first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Family Justice Courts of Singapore (FJC) and the Hong Kong Courts on 15 March 2024 to enhance bilateral judicial cooperation in the administration of family justice.

Left to right - The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of Singapore; Justice Teh Hwee Hwee, Judge of the High Court and Presiding Judge of the Family Justice Courts; Madam Justice Bebe Chu, Judge of the Court of First Instance of the High Court of the HKSAR; The Honourable Chief Justice Andrew Cheung of the Court of Final Appeal of the HKSAR

This collaboration will further the exchange of knowledge and experiences and pave the way for in-depth discussions on matters of common interests. These include the management of cases in the family courts, use of technology in the administration of family justice, training of judges and officers in the family courts, the development of family law and procedures, and the role of mediation in facilitating settlements in family cases.

The MOU also sets the stage for the two judiciaries to explore specific bilateral initiatives to facilitate judicial learning, as well as access to justice by reducing the time taken and costs for the resolution of matters involving families in Singapore and Hong Kong.

On the signing of the MOU, the Presiding Judge of the FJC, Justice Teh Hwee Hwee said: "The MOU will facilitate further exchange and cooperation between the Judiciary of Singapore and the Judiciary of Hong Kong, and strengthen bilateral ties in the furtherance of access to justice for the families in Singapore and Hong Kong. It is an important milestone in our collaboration with foreign courts in the administration of family justice."

The signing of the MOU was witnessed by The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of Singapore and The Honourable Chief Justice Andrew Cheung of the Court of Final Appeal of the Hong Kong SAR. Visit https://go.gov.sg/sgcourtssingapore-hongkong-judiciaries-sign-first-mou for more details.

