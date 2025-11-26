Supreme Court of Singapore and Supreme People's Court of China Strengthen Bilateral Ties at Ninth Singapore-China Legal and Judicial Roundtable

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Supreme Court of Singapore and the Supreme People's Court (SPC) of China successfully concluded the Ninth Singapore-China Legal and Judicial Roundtable (Roundtable) in Shenzhen on 18 November 2025, reaffirming their strong commitment to bilateral judicial cooperation and mutual learning.

The 9th Singapore-China Legal and Judicial Roundtable took place at the First Circuit Court of the Supreme People’s Court on 18 November 2025 in Shenzhen, China.

The Singapore delegation, led by The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, was on a two-day visit to Shenzhen from 17 to 18 November 2025. The Roundtable was co-chaired by Chief Justice Menon and His Excellency Zhang Jun, Chief Justice of the SPC. The two Chief Justices also held their annual Singapore-China Chief Justices Bilateral Meeting during the visit.

Established in 2017, the annual Roundtable serves as a vital platform for judicial cooperation and the mutual exchange of ideas and experiences, with the two judiciaries alternating as hosts. This year's agenda focused on contemporary issues critical to the administration of justice, including Judicial Education and the Comprehensive Training and Development of Judges, which was presented by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon; The Court's Role in Supporting and Safeguarding the Arbitral Process in International Arbitration, presented by Justice Steven Chong; Strengthening the Administration of Justice through the Reliable and Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence, presented by Justice See Kee Oon; and Achieving Best Outcomes in Family Justice, presented by Justice Teh Hwee Hwee.

Chief Justice Menon also delivered the opening and closing remarks at the Roundtable.

The Singapore delegation engaged in extensive site visits to gain practical insights into the operations of the Chinese courts. These included visits to the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court, the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration, the First Circuit Court of the Supreme People's Court, the China International Commercial Court, and the Qianhai Cooperation Zone People's Court.

