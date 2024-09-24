Key accomplishments in 2023:

Reached 11% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions

6% of total energy usage (2,044,800 kWh) came from self-generated renewable energy

47% of managers identify as female

First year on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- SINBON, a Taiwan-based electronic interconnect design and integration service provider, is unveiling the results of its annual Sustainability Report for 2023. Several important milestones demonstrate the company's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles along with accountability and transparency.

For the full report, please visit: https://www.sinbon.com/files/2023_Sustainability_Report_EN.pdf

SINBON Electronics Sustainability Report 2023

"Over the past year, SINBON has been actively implementing its sustainable development strategy while achieving steady growth in business performance," commented Joseph Wang, Chairman of SINBON. "We have aligned the three major frameworks of environmental sustainability, social participation, and corporate governance, and uphold the concepts of integrity, innovation, and sharing to enhance our competitiveness in sustainable value creation."

The environment and energy management

To power its business, SINBON launched several new solar power installations with a total capacity of 3MW, bringing its total self-generated renewable energy usage to 2,044,800 kWh, or 6.56% of the Group's total electricity usage. Furthermore, SINBON factories in Miaoli, Tongcheng, Jiangyin, and Beijing TongAn all received the ISO 50001 certification, which helps companies to conserve power through an energy management system, contributing to a total annual savings of 1,171,705 kWh.

For carbon emissions, SINBON reached an 11% reduction in Scope 1 (direct) and 2 (indirect) carbon emissions. This is significant progress towards the company's near-term goal of an 18% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 by 2025 (with 2021 as the baseline year). Additionally, four SINBON products received ISO 14067 certifications, which assesses and officially determines the carbon footprint of a product (CFP).

SINBON's revenue from sustainable industries grew from 44% in 2022 to 47% in 2023, and a growing share of this comes from the green energy sector specifically, at 30.33% compared with 26.81% in 2022.

To address biodiversity, SINBON will adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures' framework in 2024 and has set the goal of achieving Net Positive Impact (NPI) on biodiversity by 2050.

People and communities

Reflecting its focus on people, SINBON was recognized in 2023 by HR Asia as the "Best Employer in Asia". Embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), the company offers DEI courses and training programs to educate and inform team members. To welcome and include people from various backgrounds, the company also conducts multi-cultural recruiting and training programs. Moreover, the company reached 47% female representation among managers in 2023 — also the first year it was included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index among only 16 companies from Taiwan.

For its local communities where the company does business, SINBON has numerous programs to give back:

715 kg total of litter cleaned up across three locations

250 trees adopted

Donations to 4 animal care organizations

Donated proceeds from 1,000 packs of Leopard Cat Rice to saving the leopard cat in Miaoli, Taiwan

Participated in the Shennong Program to help children from 2 elementary schools learn how to grow crops and eat healthily

Bilingual volunteers from SINBON taught 7 different English courses at Sing Long Elementary School

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, the company offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency, combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and leading innovations to customize solutions for long-term customer success. SINBON has a global footprint, with operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States.

To learn more about SINBON's services, please visit www.sinbon.com or follow on LinkedIn.

