SimplyAsk.ai Announces Strategic Partnership with Axtel to Scale Enterprise AI in Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - SimplyAsk.ai, a growing Vancouver-based AI automation software start-up, announced a strategic partnership today with Axtel (BMV: AXTELCPO), a major telecom and IT services provider in Mexico, following a business introduction made through Export Development Canada (EDC). The agreement marks SimplyAsk.ai's first partner in Mexico and a key step in the company's ongoing global expansion.

As the first Mexico-based member of SimplyAsk.ai's Global Partner Program, Axtel will offer Symphona -- the company's no‑code AI platform for business operations automation -- as a value‑added reseller (VAR) to its enterprise customers. Symphona enables organizations to automate workflows and service operations through conversational AI agents, AI‑powered workflow automation, and intelligent ticketing and task management, with open integrations to existing systems.

Axtel's IT services division, Alestra, will begin deploying Symphona across more than 300 enterprise accounts in sectors such as finance, retail, manufacturing, and logistics, with broader availability to follow. The first pilot customers under this partnership are expected within 2025. Alestra's market reach and enterprise delivery expertise position the partnership to accelerate AI adoption across Mexico and drive economic growth.

"We're excited to partner with Axtel," said Shuli Gortler, CEO and Founder of SimplyAsk.ai. "This collaboration brings top‑tier, practical AI to Mexico and validates the measurable efficiencies Symphona delivers for enterprises globally."

"Organizations want practical AI that ships to production and delivers outcomes fast and predictably," said Zane Frantzen, VP, Platform & Operations at SimplyAsk.ai. "However, according to Gartner , only 48% of AI projects make it into production use and the average time from prototype to production deployment is eight months. Partnering with Axtel ensures organizations in Mexico and beyond beat those odds, significantly accelerate their time-to-value, and capture the full potential of AI leveraging our combined experience and AI platform advantages."

Axtel -- serving a range of 2,000 business and corporate customers across telecom and IT services -- will also deploy Symphona to improve its internal operations.

"For both us and our clients, Symphona's intuitive tools and open integrations make it a simpler and more scalable option than building and maintaining complex, expensive custom AI solutions in‑house. Symphona replaces what we would typically need multiple tools for -- making it easier and more cost effective to use," said Gabriel Muñoz González, Managing Director, Cloud Business Line, Alestra. "With SimplyAsk.ai's support, Symphona will help us and our customers go-to-market faster with enterprise‑ready generative AI, enabling more agile operations in Mexico and beyond."

"EDC is delighted to see this partnership between SimplyAsk.ai and Axtel come to fruition," said Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group, EDC. "EDC's Business Connection Program opens doors for Canadian companies by introducing them directly to our network of international buyers and partners. It's about helping Canadian exporters diversify into global markets, reduce risk, and scale through trusted, high-value introductions. This partnership is a win for both organizations and a meaningful step forward for Canadian AI innovation. We look forward to seeing Symphona deployed and expanded under Axtel's leadership."

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, SimplyAsk.ai serves enterprise customers globally, including TELUS and Rogers Communications. The company plans further international expansion as demand for practical AI continues to grow. Learn more at https://simplyask.ai/symphona .

About SimplyAsk.ai

SimplyAsk.ai is a Canadian software company founded in 2021 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company's flagship no‑code AI platform, Symphona, helps enterprises modernize operations, improve service quality, and reduce costs through AI agents (Symphona Converse), workflow automation (Symphona Flow), and task management (Symphona Serve). SimplyAsk.ai was recognized for Symphona as the #1 fastest growing AI automation platform in Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 (Companies-to-Watch) Program. The company's clients span across industries and include leaders in telecom (TELUS, Rogers Communications, Axtel), government (City of Vancouver), and education (TVO Media Education Group). SimplyAsk.ai also provides strategic consulting to help organizations adopt AI‑powered automation and modernize operational business processes. For more information, visit www.simplyask.ai .

Contact

Ujjwal Nambiar

Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

About Axtel

Axtel is a Mexican Information and Communication Technologies company that, through its commercial brands Alestra and Axtel Networks (Axnet), offers advanced and reliable technological solutions to support businesses in their evolution and technological development. In Mexico, it has more than 50,000 kilometers of fiber optic network and presence in over 90% of industrial parks, which allows it to provide the strength, coverage, and security that companies need to generate value. Axtel's shares, represented by Ordinary Participation Certificates (CPOs), have been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 2005 under the symbol "AXTELCPO". For more information, visit https://axtelcorp.mx/ .

Contact

Media & Press

Sergio Javier Vela Rodríguez

[email protected]

Notices

Source: Gartner, "Gartner Survey Finds Generative AI Is Now the Most Frequently Deployed AI Solution in Organizations," Press Release, May 7, 2024.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the SimplyAsk.ai-Axtel partnership; planned deployments (including across more than 300 enterprise accounts), features and availability of Symphona; expected customer adoption, benefits, efficiencies, and time-to-value; internal use by Axtel; and plans for further international expansion. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to execute on the partnership; customer demand and adoption rates; successful integration with customer and third-party systems; availability, performance, and cost of third-party technologies (including AI models and infrastructure); regulatory, privacy, data security, and cross-border data transfer requirements; export controls; economic, market, and competitive conditions; and other factors beyond the companies' control. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and neither SimplyAsk.ai nor Axtel undertakes any obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE SimplyAsk.ai